Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emmys
Published

Emmy winner Jean Smart pays tribute to late husband Richard Gilliland in speech

The actress won best actress in a comedy series for her role in 'Hacks'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jean Smart held back tears while accepting the best actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role in "Hacks," which she dedicated to her late husband.

"Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday," Smart said Sunday night. "I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."

Smart won for her portrayal of comedian Deborah Vance in the HBO series. Smart's husband of 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, died while the show was in production.

2021 EMMYS: CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER ROASTS THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY, 'JEOPARDY!' AND MORE IN OPENING MONOLOGUE

The 70-year-old actor also thanked her two children, who she said, "put up with Mommy commuting from Philadelphia and back," as well as her "Mare of Easttown" co-stars. Smart was also up for a supporting award for the HBO limited series.

Richard Gilliland and Jean Smart during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020.

Richard Gilliland and Jean Smart during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The audience at the ceremony was quick to give her a standing ovation, and her emotional speech had her co-star Hannah Einbinder in tears. Much to the dismay of many on social media, the show still played Smart off the stage for running over her alotted time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They’re playing the music, so I have to stop," Smart said. "I love you all and I thank you all very much."

Trending