Emmys 2021: Partial winners list

The 2021 Emmy Awards have arrived.

Each year, the glitzy award show honors the best of the best in the television industry. Numerous awards are given out each year – so many, in fact, that several are given out in the days ahead of the ceremony – to honor the best shows, writing, performances and more.

This year saw popular dramas like "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown" earn nominations alongside hit comedies like "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks."

On the celebrity side of things, "The Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco, "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson, "WandaVision" star Kathryn Hahn and more all earned recognition for their work.

As the awards pour in, here's a look at the evening's winners:

Outstanding comedy series:

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series:

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series:

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding directing for a comedy series:

Outstanding writing for a comedy series:

Outstanding drama series:

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series:

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series:

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Tobias Menzies - "The Crown"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Gillian Anderson - "The Crown"

Outstanding directing for a drama series: Jessica Hobbs - "The Crown" (Episode: War)

Outstanding writing for a drama series: Peter Morgan - "The Crown" (Episode: "War")

Outstanding limited or anthology series:

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie:

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie:

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie: Evan Peters - "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie: Julianne Nicholson - "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series:

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series:

Outstanding variety talk series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Outstanding competition program:

Outstanding variety sketch series: "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding writing for a variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Outstanding variety special (live):

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded):