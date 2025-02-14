Expand / Collapse search
Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexual assault accuser drops lawsuit

Diddy and Jay-Z were accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV music video awards

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
A rape lawsuit against Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs filed by a Jane Doe has been dismissed with prejudice, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"Today is a victory," Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said after the filing in part. "The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed." 

Jane Doe's attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, said the plaintiff "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice."

Jay Z and Diddy smiling

Jay-Z and Diddy were both accused of raping a minor following the MTV VMAs in 2000, according to a lawsuit. (Kevin Mazur)

One day after Jay-Z was named in the Combs' sexual assault case in December, the music mogul filed a motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit. 

The rapper was accused of raping a minor along with Diddy at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, documents stated.

Buzbee had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates

