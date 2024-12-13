Jay-Z's sexual assault accuser speaks out, admits to making 'some mistakes' in lawsuit of alleged rape

Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexual assault accuser has admitted to some "inconsistencies" in her recollection of the night of the alleged rape.

On Friday, the Alabama woman, known as Jane Doe, sat down with NBC News and admitted to making "some mistakes" when recounting allegedly being sexually assaulted by two rap moguls 24 years ago.

"I have made some mistakes," the woman told the outlet. She maintains that the accusations she has made against Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, and Combs are true.

One of the "mistakes" Jane Doe made was claiming her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault, but he doesn't recall that, according to NBC News. The woman also claimed to have spoken to an unnamed celebrity at the after-party, where she claimed to have been sexually assaulted, but the celebrity has said that they weren't in New York at the time of the event, per the outlet.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

The unidentified woman ended up at a VMAs afterparty after attempting to gain entry to the awards show at Radio City Music Hall, according to court documents.

"I have made some mistakes." — Jane Doe

On Friday, Jay-Z shared a statement with the outlet and continued to shut down Jane Doe's claims against him.

"This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press," Jay-Z said, referring to one of the woman's attorneys, Tony Buzbee. "True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon."

The lawsuit accuses Jay-Z and Diddy of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. Before Jay-Z was named, the rapper received a demand letter likely in an attempt to settle.

Buzbee shared a statement with the outlet and maintained that he would continue to fight for his client.

"Jane Doe’s case was referred to our firm by another, who vetted it prior to sending it to us," he told the outlet in a statement. "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory. We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I’ve never had a client suggest that before.

"In any event, we always do our best to vet each claim made, just as we did in this case. This has been extremely distressing for her, to the point she has experienced seizures and had to seek medical treatment due to the stress," Buzbee concluded.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, shared a statement with NBC News. "It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press. We are asking the Court to dismiss this frivolous case today, and will take up the matter of additional discipline for Mr. Buzbee and all the lawyers that filed the complaint."

Jay-Z's attorney has called this lawsuit a "shameful money grab." Buzbee has filed more than 20 lawsuits against Combs.

Fox News Digital reached out to Spiro and Buzbee for comment.

WATCH: JAY-Z ISSUES SCATHING DENIAL TO ALLEGATIONS HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL

The woman, who continues to refuse to be identified, told NBC why she decided to come forward with her story now. She accused Jay-Z and Combs of raping her when she was 13 and she is now 38.

"You should always fight for what happened to you," she told the outlet. "You should always advocate for yourself and be a voice for yourself. You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life. I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward."

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe claimed to have been given a drink by a cocktail waitress at the VMAs after-party and "started feeling funny" and "tried to start looking for a place to lay down."

Diddy, Jay-Z and an unidentified woman came into the room Jane Doe was lying down in. "You are ready to party!" she recalled Combs saying when entering the room, according to the lawsuit.

She then claimed that both Combs and Jay-Z raped her.

"Jay-Z comes over, holds me down. I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the sh*t and and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered," she said, per the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, she claimed to have left the party immediately following the alleged assault.

"I was upset, and the person at the gas station could tell that I was obviously upset, and she let me use the phone. I called my dad because he was the only person I trust at that time. I told him I messed up and I needed a ride home," Jane Doe told NBC News. "We rode home in silence. He didn’t ask me what happened. He didn’t ask me what I did or where I was."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The unidentified woman told the outlet that she never told anyone about the alleged rape or wrote it down in a diary.

"Even if somebody found out, who was gonna believe me? I mean, it was to the word of two celebrities against mine," she told the outlet.

Combs was first accused of raping a 13-year-old while celebrities watched in October. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Oct. 20 by Texas-based lawyer Buzbee on behalf of Jane Doe.

Diddy denied the allegations in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. Jay-Z was added to Jane Doe's lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs on Dec. 8. The amended complaint, also filed by Tony Buzbee, named the rap mogul as "Celebrity A."

In the new version of the lawsuit, the 13-year-old became disoriented and found a bedroom to rest in after allegedly consuming one drink. Jay-Z, Diddy and female "Celebrity B" seemingly followed the girl into the room. She "immediately recognized all three celebrities," according to the court document.

After Jay-Z was identified in the lawsuit, he shared a statement on Roc Nation's social media platform.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee ," the statement said "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

On Dec. 9, Jay-Z's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, one day after he was publicly named.

Additionally, the rapper's lawyer asked that the woman's request to proceed anonymously be denied.

Jay-Z's lawyers insisted the lawsuit was part of an "extortionate campaign" designed "to force payment of an exorbitant sum of money – [Jay-Z] would have to pay X millions of dollars irrespective of the truth, or else … "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When [Jay-Z] refused to pay and instead took measures to establish his innocence, this unnamed Plaintiff and her self-promoting counsel (whose name has been splashed across headlines and press conferences under auspices of representing her) went to extraordinary lengths to shut down fair defense. But those efforts, too, failed," court docs obtained by Fox News Digital read.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.