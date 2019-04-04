Jason Momoa was devastated when 'Game of Throne' co-star Emilia Clarke suffered brain aneurysms

When "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke suffered brain aneurysms, she wasn't the only one who was terrified.

Her co-star Jason Momoa revealed that he was scared he'd lose his friend and admires her bravery for revealing what was once a secret struggle with the potentially life-threatening condition.

"I've kind of been a part of that whole situation for a very long time, so we've had so many scares and trying to find the right way to come out and help," Momoa, 39, told Entertainment Tonight. "I just think it's beautiful that... she's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

"I'm very sad, because we almost lost her the first time," the "Aquaman" star said. "So, I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world."

In an essay published last month, Clarke, 32, revealed that she suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2011 while working out with her trainer.

"The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain," she wrote. "I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture. As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter. For the patients who do survive, urgent treatment is required to seal off the aneurysm, as there is a very high risk of a second, often fatal bleed. If I was to live and avoid terrible deficits, I would have to have urgent surgery. And, even then, there were no guarantees."

The "Solo" starlet underwent several brain surgeries and a grueling recovery process after discovering another aneurysm on the other side of her brain — and fans of the HBO series were none the wiser, because her performances never suffered. She "survived," she says, and added that "in the years since my second surgery I have healed beyond my most unreasonable hopes. I am now at a hundred percent."