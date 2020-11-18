Jason Momoa on sticking to his Midwestern roots despite Hollywood fame: 'I'm a big family guy'

He's known for portraying burly superheroes in Hollywood blockbusters, but "Aquaman" Jason Momoa wants fans to know that in real life, he's just a simple-minded Midwestern kid at heart.

The 41-year-old actor, whose resume includes the roles of Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" and Conan the Barbarian, covers the latest issue of Men's Health, where he discusses his life before fame and an undying love for his family.

Despite his fame and success in showbusiness, Momoa admitted there's not really anything too "Hollywood" about him other than it's where he makes his living.

"Even though I work in Hollywood, I'm 100 percent roots Midwest," Momoa told the magazine.

JASON MOMOA WAS 'COMPLETELY IN DEBT' AFTER FALL FROM 'THRONES'

The actor was born in Hawaii, where his father still lives, but grew up in the town of Norwalk, Iowa with his single mother. It was there he developed a fondness for the simple things in life, turning to street hockey and rock climbing as hobbies, he said.

"I work hard and don't take anything for granted. I'm a big family guy," he explained.

Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz's mother and former wife of Lenny Kravitz. He and Bonet share son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, and daughter Lola, 13. Momoa is also close to Zoe, 31.

It appears his simple childhood roots have carried over to his own family and how he raises his kids. The outlet reports there is no television in his house, his kids are cell phone-free, and he's been surprised to witness their "love" of reading. Their other hobbies include outdoor activities, like climbing walls he's built around the house, swimming, skateboarding and hiking.

JASON MOMOA OPENS UP ABOUT HIS PERSONAL LIFE

The actor, who will star as a swordmaster in 2021's "Dune," described his wife as the "sophisticated and smart" one of his family, whereas he and his kids are "like animals that need to be trained a little better."

The family has become closer than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said. But he also voiced his commitment of "trying to get better as a father and a husband."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The self-proclaimed "family man" also touched on his acting career and what he wants to do next. While his muscular physique has certainly made him fit for his previous roles in action-packed movies, Momoa hinted he'd appreciate the opportunity to show his softer side on-camera.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Romantic-comedy lead, the nerdy best friend, anything," he said of roles he'd like to tackle next. "I would love to do it, but so far nobody will hire me for it."