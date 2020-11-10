Expand / Collapse search
Jason Momoa was 'completely in debt' after fall from 'Thrones'

His character was killed off the HBO fantasy hit in 2011, but eventually found 'Justice'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Jason Momoa is currently one of the biggest action stars in the world, but before his meteoric rise to fame, the actor was financially struggling.

The 41-year-old star was cast as Khal Drogo in HBO's uber-hit "Game of Thrones." However, Drogo was killed off in 2011 before the series reached juggernaut status.

Momoa admitted he was in serious trouble after losing that paycheck. 

"I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones,'” Momoa told InStyle magazine. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

The actor shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with actress Lisa Bonet. 

Momoa's career drastically changed course when he was cast as Aquaman in "Justice League" in 2016 and then led his own breakout movie in 2018 as the DC superhero in "Aquaman."

Now his schedule is booked through 2024 with roles in Apple TV+'s "See," Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated adaptation of "Dune," and an "Aquaman" sequel.

Momoa said when he watched the "Dune" trailer for the first time, he was in disbelief at how far he has come in his career. “It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out," he said.

He added how he can't wait for audiences to watch because many of the themes parallel issues today. “It’s not alien versus alien — it’s about conflicts between human tribes,” Momoa said. “And greed. It really hits home right now.”

