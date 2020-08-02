Jason Momoa receives birthday wish from wife Lisa Bonet's ex Lenny Kravitz: 'One family. One love'

One big happy family.

Jason Momoa celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday and received a birthday wish from rockstar Lenny Kravitz, who was once married to Momoa's current wife, actress Lisa Bonet.

Kravitz, 56, and Bonet, 52 were married from 1987 to 1993 and share one daughter, Zoë, 31.

Bonet has been with Momoa for over a decade, and they share two children: Lola Iolani, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11. Bonet and Momoa wed in 2017.

Kravtiz's marked his friend's special day with an Instagram photo.

In the black-and-white picture, Kravitz wore a suit while the "Aquaman" star donned a typical tank top as they smile together.

"Happy Birthday [Momoa]," the "Fly Away" musician wrote in the caption. "One family. One love."

Momoa showed his appreciation in the comments.

"Love you ohana," he wrote, using the Hawaiian word for "family." "Miss u."

The love between the two received support from some of their famous friends in the comments as well.

Naomi Campbell shared a handful of black hearts while Chaka Khan commented with a string of purple hearts and red lips.

Fans praised the two for being good pals, as well.

"I love your relationship," gushed one. "All should definitely be one family one love!!!"

"Happy birthday!! Love the relationship between all of you. You are a great example!!" said another.

Zoë also offered her stepfather a happy birthday wish on Instagram with two photos: A solo shot of the former "Game of Thrones" star and one of herself posing with him.

"Happy birthday papabear!" read the caption. "I love you."

"Love u zozo bear. with all my heart," responded Momoa. "Proud papa bear."