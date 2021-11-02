Jason Momoa tests positive for the COVID while filming 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa is currently quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 42-year-old "Aquaman" star took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday where he noted that he tested positive for COVID-19 following his attendance at the Oct. 15 premiere of "Dune" where he appeared alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin.

"I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows?" he explained (via People).

According to E! News, the star shared the news with his followers and explained that he is currently on lockdown with professional skateboarder Erik Ellington, who isn’t shy about skating indoors as he performed a kickflip inside the home they’re currently sharing to the delight of his roommate.

'AQUAMAN' STAR JASON MOMOA SUSTAINED MULTIPLE INJURIES WHILE REPRISING HIS ROLE: 'I'M GETTING OLD'

The star is currently in the U.K. where he is hard at work on filming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is set to premiere in December of 2022. Currently, there seem to be no plans to delay the release as a result of the actor being unable to work.

In his video, the actor seemed as though he was in good spirits and enjoying the time with his friend. Given his good mood and the fact that he and Ellington are clearly enjoying some indoor horseplay, it seems that he is currently asymptomatic. The outlet reports that, while he was on the "Dune" press tour and filming in the U.K. his wife, Lisa Bonet is still stateside with their kids, so this is a mini-break from dad duties for the star as long as he continues to not exhibit symptoms.

JASON MOMOA DITCHES SUIT FOR TANK TOP AT GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS- AND FANS ARE LOVING IT

The actor recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he’s a little worried about how his body is holding up now that he’s doing the work of a superhero in his 40s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm getting old," he told the host on Oct. 16, according to USA Today. "I messed up my eyes, just got something in it that kind of cut it up and I got to get surgery, a hernia, I got ribs out, I'm just getting beat up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: I love my job and I get a little too excited and then you know, the age thing… I’m an aging superhero."