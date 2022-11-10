Jason Momoa bares backside in traditional Hawaiian malo: 'I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore'

Jason Momoa left little to the imagination during his Wednesday night appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

During the segment, Kimmel, 54, displayed an Instagram photo the 43-year-old actor recently posted that showed him wearing a beige loincloth while on a fishing trip.

"I want to ask you about this photograph, because this is, I assume, happens in Hawaii. You're deep sea fishing there. None of the other guys are wearing one of these," Kimmel said to laughter from the audience.

"That's a malo. It's what the Hawaiians wear," Momoa explained.

"I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and writer and director and producer on this Apple series called "Chief of War," and it's all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii.

"That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role, and I like to get into character. And so I was tanning my white a--."

The "Aquaman" star arrived on set wearing purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat embellished with golden tassels and colorful buttons. He said it was his costume in his upcoming Netflix film "Slumberland."

He told Kimmel he found his "Chief of War" character's malo costume very comfortable.

"I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," Momoa said. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

"Are you wearing this, like, under your clothes right now?" Kimmel asked.

"Of course," Momoa replied.

Kimmel responded, "Are you really? Is it made out of leather? I'm having a hard time figuring out what it's uh …"

Momoa then stood up and took off his jacket as the audience cheered. He peeled off his shirt and pulled down his pajama pants to reveal the malo.

The Hawaii native turned around in a circle to give the audience and Kimmel a full view of his bare backside. He then turned to the side and did a jiggle while the audience applauded.

"Chief of War" is the "Game of Thrones" alum's first TV writing project. According to Variety, the eight-episode Apple+ series will follow "the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view."

Per Town & Country, a plot summary for the historical drama limited series says, "This epic adventure begins at the turn of the 18th century when the four major kingdoms of Hawaii were in a state of war.

"Based on the true story of Ka'iana, a war chieftain who travels to the outside world and learns more about the men invading his island home.

"Knowing the separate kingdoms will eventually crumble under the weight of foreign interests, he returns home and joins a bloody campaign to unite the warring islands in order to save them from destruction."

Filming for the series is underway in New Zealand. Momoa will next be seen playing the eccentric outlaw Flip in "Slumberland." The fantasy adventure movie debuts on Netflix Nov. 22.