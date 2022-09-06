Jason Momoa chops off his signature long locks in support of eliminating single-use plastic from the planet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is sporting a new look after chopping off his signature long hair to raise awareness for a cause he cares deeply about.

The "Game of Thrones" actor chronicled the monumental haircut on Instagram, posting a video of the process on his feed on Monday.

In the video, Momoa held up two braids the hairdresser had just cut, explaining to his fans he decided to shave off his hair, joking that he has never felt the wind blow on the newly shaved area of his head.

He continued to speak to his fans while the hairdresser shaved the remainder of his head. Momoa explained the reason behind shaving his head, sharing that he is doing so in order to raise awareness about the negative side effects of single-use plastic, and to encourage his fans to strive to eliminate it from their lives.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We got to stop," he said. "Plastic forks, all that s--t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me."

Momoa brought up the fact that reusable aluminum water bottles are widely available nowadays, and the plastic alternative is no longer necessary.

"Plastic bottles are ridiculous," Momoa said. "Bring your canteen, or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We're going to keep going."

In the past, Momoa has shaved his beard in an attempt to get the same message across to his fans. In 2019, he announced he had started his own company, Mananalu, which sold drinking water in reusable aluminum bottles rather than in plastic bottles.

The actor further drove home his message in the caption for the video, where he encouraged fans to work together to keep the oceans clean and in turn protect the lives of all sea creatures who could potentially be harmed by the plastic, which ends up in the ocean.

"Here's to new beginnings let's spread the aloha," he wrote. "Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. Let's aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water."

Momoa is currently filming "Fast X," the 10th installment of the main "Fast and the Furious" franchise and the 11th installment of the franchise when spinoffs are counted. This will be Momoa’s debut appearance in the franchise.

He previously opened up about how difficult it was to find roles for a while after his time playing Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" came to an end.

"I mean, we were starving after ‘Game of Thrones.’ I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies, and you're completely in debt," he told InStyle. "People thought I didn’t speak English … they didn’t know I was playing a role. I'm nothing like Drogo."

He has since starred in blockbuster movies such as "Justice League," "Aquaman," "Dune" and "Fast X."