Jimmy Kimmel uses faux church choir to promote abortion, wish ‘screaming’ babies on conservative Supreme Court

During an election night edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday, late night host Jimmy Kimmel used what was meant to look like a gospel choir with a church background to promote abortion and wish "screaming babies" on conservative members of the Supreme Court.

Kimmel introduced the singers, who have appeared on the show before, this way: "When you are looking at all the things that are happening in this country right now, it’s hard to be optimistic. But tonight we are going to try, and we’re going to do it with help from The Silver Lining Singers."

Complete with a church organ, they sang, "More unwanted children. The Supreme Court is to blame. We hope they always have a screaming baby on their plane."

Kimmel then directed the choir to attack Georgia Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker: "Despite pretending to be a pro-life candidate, who it turns out has a number of children he didn't raise, and plenty of evidence that he paid for two abortions, Herschel Walker still has a very good chance to be the new U.S. Senator from Georgia."

The group sang back at him: "Well if you want to have a kid with a guy that's really dumb, well, just say hello to Herschel, he'll impregnate anyone! You get a baby! You get a baby! You get a baby! You get a baby! We all get a Herschel baby!"

On Monday, Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearny, appeared on the show. McNearny, a head writer and executive producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," sounded an actual, physical alarm and told viewers: "Abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states." Talking to viewers and audience members of the comedy show, she concluded, "I’m sorry. Are you expecting this to be funny? Because it’s not going to be funny."

Last Friday on Twitter, the liberal host released a video endorsement for Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. In the video, Kimmel called her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt "creepy."