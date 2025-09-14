Gavin Adcock says Zach Bryan isn't a 'very good person' after country singer scaled festival fence to fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock almost came to blows at a festival in Oklahoma.

Adcock shared a video Saturday of the "Revival" singer yelling at him from behind a chain-link fence at the Born & Raised Festival, where both musicians were slated to perform along with Parker McCollum and Cody Jinks.

"You want to fight like a man? Open the gate," Bryan said before slamming his hands against the fence separating the country music stars. The "Pink Skies" singer climbed over the fence and into the venue before being held back by security personnel in another video shared online.

Adcock addressed the incident in an Instagram video captioned "Rotten fruit falls on its own," shared Sunday with his nearly one million followers.

"Well, like I already said, I don't think Zach Bryan's a very good person. He wasn't locked out of the festival," Adcock said in the clip. "He had been there all day with his multiple security guards."

"He saw me standing between my buses when he got out here, and saw me walk on my bus when I went to watch the Georgia game, proceeded to go to other artists and ask them, ‘Where is Gavin, where’s Gavin,' and their guests, and treat them like dog sh**, flipping them birds and saying, just d----ebag stuff."

Adock said Bryan "had plenty of opportunity through the whole day to do whatever he wanted to do, but decided he was going to wait like an hour before my set while I was standing out there."

He continued, "No artist that cares about their fans is going to fight right before their set, missing going on and disappointing fans that spent way too much money to be there."

The "Deep End" musician said he didn't have "a single reason to fight," and admitted that after Bryan started giving out "threats," he decided "to stir him up to the point where he jumped over the fence."

"I don't think anyone's scared of Zach Bryan," Adcock continued. "I'm just an adult, and fighting him would have only meant going to jail, missing my set, and falling into a Zach Bryan lawsuit – and we all know he likes to manipulate people with money."

"He knew where I was all day, he knew my set time, he knew where I'd be standing, and he created this whole ‘I’m bad a--' jump over the fence narrative, just to try to make himself look bigger, tougher even though he could have just walked in the gate – he had been in there all day."

He added, "And at the end of the day, I know my decision I made was right. I didn't take the Zach Bryan bait, and I'll be praying for him to get better because he sure needs it."

Representatives for Bryan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Adcock previously blasted Bryan after a young fan who waited for hours after a show in hopes of getting an autograph from Bryan took to TikTok, according to Whiskey Riff, and wrote, "We waited 3 hours outside to meet Zach Bryan… he completely blew everyone off and drove away like a jerk."

Bryan reportedly replied in a now-deleted comment, "You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD [Get off my d---]."

Adcock fired back on X and wrote, "If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you?"

"That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30… They’re the only reason you are around."