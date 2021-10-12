Jason Aldean's wife says they are thanked 'multiple times per day' for speaking out politically

Jason Aldean's wife is speaking out once again.

Brittany Aldean is not one to shy away from sharing her political opinions online, often sparking debate with those who disagree with her, but also praise from those who do.

On Tuesday evening, she once again took to social media to voice her opinion – and to indicate that she's not slowing down any time soon.

"My prayer as a Mama is that my babies are raised in a loving, safe place, where they have the ability to grow into the best versions of themselves," she began alongside a picture of herself, her husband, 44, and their two children: Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2.

"The burden of the world we currently live in can be hard on any parent," Brittany continued. "Terrifying, actually. I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border, the impressionable youth, the ones standing up for change… for the right to simply make their own medical choices."

Thinking of what may come in the future makes some days "harder than others," she said.

She continued: "We get stopped multiple times per day - people giving thanks for speaking out. YOU CAN TOO. We need you more than ever"

Brittany has previously stated that despite the backlash she receives for what she says online, several people have reached out to her privately to thank her for her vocalizations as well.

"You’ll actually be surprised at just how much support you’ll receive. As for the haters…. Screw them," she insisted. "They’re the reason we are where we are. REMEMBER THAT with every passing comment. We stand with you and support you, ALWAYS."

Recently, Brittany had critics in a frenzy when she posted a photo of herself and her children wearing anti-Joe Biden clothing.

In the pics, Brittany donned a shirt that read "Anti Biden Social Club" while her young children's shirts read, "Hidin' from Biden."

Following the post, Aldean swore he'd "never apologize" for expressing his beliefs.