Jason Aldean says he'll 'never apologize' for his beliefs after family gets criticized for anti-Biden merch

Jason Aldean is "unapologetic."

Just days after defending his wife, Brittany Aldean, on social media, the country singer took to Instagram early Friday to share another message with his 3.4 million followers.

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," Aldean captioned a new post.

"This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way," the crooner added with the hashtag #unapologetic.

JASON ALDEAN DEFENDS HIS WIFE, CRITICIZES JOE BIDEN AFTER CRITICS SLAM HER INSTAGRAM POST

Aldean included a photo of himself performing on stage in front of a giant screen illuminated with the American flag. It was a shot from his Thursday night performance in Phoenix, Ariz. performance as he continues his "Back in the Saddle Tour." His special guests were Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Aldean's unashamed stance was supported by his followers and some fellow musicians, with Hardy writing in a comment, "You're d--- right."

One fan also thanked him, writing, "I'm so happy someone is standing up for America!"

"USA keep our freedoms," another commented.

"nothing but respect for you. we need more people like you to stand up for what we believe in," reads a separate comment.

JASON ALDEAN AND BRITTANY KERR 5-YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Aldean's post comes just days after he spoke out in support of his wife, Brittany Aldean, who came under fire after she shared photos of herself and their young children wearing anti- Joe Biden clothing.

Brittany's series of photos were posted online over the weekend. The first showed her posing next to her husband while wearing a shirt that reads "Anti Biden Social Club." Other photos she shared in the post showed her kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read "Hidin’ from Biden."

The clothes are sold at a website called DaddyT45, an obvious reference to former President Donald Trump . The clothing brand boasts several pro-Trump and anti-Biden pieces of clothing as well as an entire line dedicated to those who want to show that they are unvaccinated against the coronavirus .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jason was not wearing any politically charged clothing in the snap. However, not only did he give a thumbs up to a photo of his young son in the t-shirt, when someone took to the comments of Brittany’s post to criticize her for using her children as "political props," Jason sounded off.

"Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future," he said (via The Washington Post ). "If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!"

He added: "Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!"

Brittany previously caught backlash around the time of the 2020 election when Trump was erroneously questioning the results. At the time, she took to Instagram to sport a sweatshirt reading "... STILL MY PRESIDENT," prompting backlash from those on the left who believed she was promoting misinformation about the results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She followed that up with a note explaining that the backlash on her page led many to privately message her their support for Trump. She elaborated on that further in a social media Q&A in which she noted that her political social media presence gets a lot of public backlash, but she’s spurred on by the private messages of support she gets from people too afraid to profess their right-leaning beliefs publicly.

"I personally don't give a d--- if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion - speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she shared at the time.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.