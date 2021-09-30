Jason Aldean defends his wife, criticizes Joe Biden after critics slam her Instagram post

Jason Aldean spoke out in support of his wife after she shared photos of herself and their young children wearing anti-Joe Biden clothing.

Over the weekend, Brittany Aldean took to Instagram over the weekend where she shared a series of images, the first showed her posing next to her husband while wearing a shirt that reads "Anti Biden Social Club."

Other photos she shared in the post showed her kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read "Hidin’ from Biden."

The clothes are sold at a website called DaddyT45, an obvious reference to former President Donald Trump. The clothing brand boasts several pro-Trump and anti-Biden pieces of clothing as well as an entire line dedicated to those who want to show that they are unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

Jason, meanwhile, was not wearing any politically charged clothing in the snap. However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t endorse the message that his wife is promoting. Not only did he give a thumbs up to a photo of his young son in the t-shirt, when someone took to the comments of Brittany’s post to criticize her for using her children as "political props," Jason sounded off.

"Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future," he said (via The Washington Post). "If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!"

He added: "Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!"

Clearly, Aldean shares his wife’s sentiments when it comes to politics and the Biden administration versus the Trump administration.

Brittany previously caught backlash around the time of the 2020 election when Trump was erroneously questioning the results. At the time, she took to Instagram to sport a sweatshirt reading "... STILL MY PRESIDENT," prompting backlash from those on the left who believed she was promoting misinformation about the results.

She followed that up with a note explaining that the backlash on her page led many to privately message her their support for Trump. She elaborated on that further in a social media Q&A in which she noted that her political social media presence gets a lot of public backlash, but she’s spurred on by the private messages of support she gets from people too afraid to profess their right-leaning beliefs publicly.

"I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion - speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she shared at the time.