Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jason Aldean
Published

Jason Aldean praises American values at concert after 'long week' of backlash to video: 'I love my country'

Country music star Jason Aldean suffered backlash from 'Try That in a Small Town' video

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Americans outside Jason Aldean’s Nashville bar scoff at music video backlash: ‘bunch of sissies’ Video

Americans outside Jason Aldean’s Nashville bar scoff at music video backlash: ‘bunch of sissies’

Jason Aldean's 'Try That In A Small Town' is 'beautiful,' expression of 'artistic freedom,' Americans in Nashville say

Jason Aldean addressed criticism he's faced throughout the week following the release of the music video for his latest hit, "Try That in a Small Town."

In new videos surfacing on social media, Aldean joked he's had "a long-a-- week." 

"It's been a long week, and I've seen a lot of stuff," the country singer said between songs. "I've seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that."

On Instagram Tuesday, Aldean, 46, rejected the notion that his new tune, which hit airwaves in May and only recently received visuals, referenced "race or points to it."

In the music video, Aldean touts how small towns wouldn't put up with the kind of riots and lawlessness many cities across the country faced during the summer of 2020.

JASON ALDEAN ADDRESSES CRITICISM OF COUNTRY MUSIC VIDEO: 'THIS ONE GOES TO FAR’

Jason Aldean wears black cowboy hat on stage while performing

Jason Aldean told his fans at an Ohio show on Friday that he simply loves his country.  (Christopher Polk)

The crowd erupted into boos before Aldean could continue.

"Here's the thing," he said. "I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to; it doesn't mean it's true – right?" 

JASON ALDEAN ‘SMALL TOWN’ BACKLASH: COUNTRY SINGER, WIFE BRITTANY FIGHT BACK AMID CONTROVERSIES

Aldean added, "What I am is a proud American. I'm proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all of this bulls--t started happening to us."

Country singer Jason Aldean performs on stage in cowboy hat and green shirt

Jason Aldean defended his latest music video for new country song, "Try That in a Small Town." (Monica Murray)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that – I can tell you that right now."

Before Aldean could say another word, the crowd began chanting "USA." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending