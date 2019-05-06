Jared Leto carries a replica of his head at Met Gala

Jared Leto was accompanied at the Met Gala Monday evening by a replica of his own head.

The Oscar-winning actor — dressed in a silk red Gucci gown with jewel detailing — stepped out with the surprising accessory while walking the carpet in New York City.

According to Page Six, Leto's look is from the designer's fall 2018 show when creative director Alessandro Michele had models walk the runway holding similar replicas, which per Gucci's Instagram was meant to highlight “the work of a designer — the act of cutting, slicing, reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them.”

INSIDE MET GALA 2019'S CRAZY UNWRITTEN RULES: FROM SMOKING TO SELFIES

LADY GAGA MAKES GRAND MET GALA ENTRANCE WITH FOUR OUTFIT CHANGES

For this year's Met Gala, the theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.