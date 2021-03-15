Expand / Collapse search
Published

January Jones ponders topless outfit, wonders if it's 'date night' or Target run

The 'American Wedding' actress said she's 'out of practice'

By Nate Day | Fox News
January Jones is showing some skin.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a slightly risque image of herself without a top.

However, the star had on a brown jacket tastefully covering her chest.

To complete the ensemble for the bathroom selfie, the Emmy nominee donned black pants, a necklace with a gold medallion and wore her blonde hair in a bob.

JANUARY JONES REWEARS STUNNING GOLDEN GLOBES' GOWN 10 YEARS LATER: 'STILL, (SORTA), FITS'

"I’m so out of practice," Jones captioned the pic. "Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient??"

January Jones posed topless for a funny post on Instagram. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

She added: "Also does it feel more like 'date night' or 'target run'?"

The star added a similar picture to her Instagram story while wearing the outfit.

She tagged fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana in the pic, but clarified: "(Jacket no sweatpants)."

JANUARY JONES, 42, RELUCTANTLY POSTS STUNNING BIKINI PIC: 'I'M TROUBLED BY THIS'

Fans had plenty of compliments for the actress in the comments of her post.

"This is the content we need Birdie," said a follower.

"Why are u sooo beautiful," asked another.

A third added: "You are perfect."

January Jones recently rewore her Golden Globes dress from 10 years ago. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Yet another said, "Beautiful!!!!!"

Jones had another notable fashion moment just weeks ago when she wore a red gown that she'd worn for the Golden Globes ten years prior -- and it still fits like a glove.

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," she captioned a photo of herself in the floor-length gown, which features a plunging neckline and cutouts across the torso.

