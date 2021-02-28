January Jones rewears stunning Golden Globes' gown 10 years later: 'Still, (sorta), fits'

January Jones is throwing it back to 2011.

The 43-year-old actress is among the stars preparing to celebrate the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards and took to social media to show off her outfit.

On Sunday, Jones shared a side-by-side image of herself wearing the same stunning red Versace dress that she'd worn to the awards 10 years prior.

The brightly-colored, floor-length gown features a plunging neckline and cutouts across the torso.

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," Jones wrote in the caption.

The blonde beauty got plenty of praise in the comments as well.

"Omfg yes," wrote Kiernan Shipka.

"Bravo!!" said Alison Brie.

"Nothings changed!" gushed a follower.

A fourth added: "You look even better."

Jones has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice in the past for her performance in the show "Mad Men" as Betty Draper.

On her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that the Versace gown is her "dream dress."

She also noted that things have changed quite a bit since she first put on the outfit.

"Part of the problem," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up a donut, "Also I had a child."

Jones is mother to Xander Dane, who is now 9.

Shipka, who played Jones' on-screen daughter in "Mad Men," also shared a throwback image of Jones in the gown.

"Hey @januaryjones I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago," she wrote in the caption.

The star then shared a photo of herself present day, wearing the dress she wore in 2011.