Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden Globes
Published

January Jones rewears stunning Golden Globes' gown 10 years later: 'Still, (sorta), fits'

'Mad Men' star first donned the red Versace dress for the 2011 award show

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

January Jones is throwing it back to 2011.

The 43-year-old actress is among the stars preparing to celebrate the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards and took to social media to show off her outfit.

On Sunday, Jones shared a side-by-side image of herself wearing the same stunning red Versace dress that she'd worn to the awards 10 years prior.

The brightly-colored, floor-length gown features a plunging neckline and cutouts across the torso.

JANUARY JONES, 42, RELUCTANTLY POSTS STUNNING BIKINI PIC: 'I'M TROUBLED BY THIS'

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," Jones wrote in the caption.

January Jones once again donned a red Versace dress for the Golden Globes that she first wore in 2011. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

January Jones once again donned a red Versace dress for the Golden Globes that she first wore in 2011. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

The blonde beauty got plenty of praise in the comments as well.

"Omfg yes," wrote Kiernan Shipka.

"Bravo!!" said Alison Brie.

"Nothings changed!" gushed a follower.

A fourth added: "You look even better."

JANUARY JONES POSES IN PINK BRA WITH IMPORTANT BREAST CANCER MESSAGE: 'DON'T PROCRASTINATE LADIES!'

Jones has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice in the past for her performance in the show "Mad Men" as Betty Draper.

On her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that the Versace gown is her "dream dress."

She also noted that things have changed quite a bit since she first put on the outfit.

January Jones has been nominated for two Golden Globes in the past. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

January Jones has been nominated for two Golden Globes in the past. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

"Part of the problem," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up a donut, "Also I had a child."

Jones is mother to Xander Dane, who is now 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shipka, who played Jones' on-screen daughter in "Mad Men," also shared a throwback image of Jones in the gown.

"Hey @januaryjones I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago," she wrote in the caption.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The star then shared a photo of herself present day, wearing the dress she wore in 2011.

On Our Radar