January Jones poses in pink bra with important breast cancer message: 'Don't procrastinate ladies!'

January Jones shared a photo on Wednesday as she cupped her breasts in a pink bra to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The “Mad Men” star encouraged women to get mammograms and ultrasounds while noting that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Her pink bra also happened to match her newly dyed hair.

“October is Breast Cancer awareness month! please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies!” Jones, 42, captioned the photo.

ZOE SALDANA POSES IN PINK UNDERWEAR IN HONOR OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

She added: “Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you!”

The actress then revealed she purchased the bra from KiT undergarments, which is giving proceeds made from sales to the Women’s Breast Cancer Research Fund.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN DISCUSSES LATE KELLY PRESTON'S 'PRIVATE JOURNEY' WITH BREAST CANCER

One commenter asked who took the photo for Jones and she cheekily replied, “my Breast friend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress joins a list of stars, including Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Karlie Kloss,and Katy Perry, who have joined the lingerie company’s campaign for breast cancer.