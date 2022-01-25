Jane Seymour, 70, soaks up the sun in a hot pink swimsuit: ‘Seas the day!’

For Jane Seymour, the future is looking bright.

The actress recently took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of herself modeling a hot pink one-piece swimsuit on a yacht. The 70-year-old completed her look with her signature fringe and black trendy sunglasses.

"Seas the day!" joked the star.

Earlier this month, Seymour posted another smiling snap from that same beachside outing. She captioned that photo: "This year let’s find as many reasons to smile as possible!"

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" icon kicked off the new year by jetting off to Thailand. She has shared several photos from her travels with her 230K followers.

Back in 2020, the former Bond girl told Fox News Digital she didn't believe in following "some crazy diet." For her, it’s all about eating "sensibly."

"I recently just dropped 14 pounds," she said at the time. "I kind of got used to being bigger. Not that I was really huge or anything, but… in my family, there is type 2 diabetes. And my blood work was bordering on pre-diabetic. I told my doctor, ‘You must be kidding. I'm smaller than anyone I know!’ And he said, ‘Well, it's not your fault, but if you lose at least six pounds, you will reverse it.’ So, that was the first moment. And then one of my best friends… he completely reversed his through a different way of eating."

"I’m not doing anything terribly clever," Seymour continued. "I'm just doing intermittent fasting, but nothing huge. And I happen to like healthy food. We grow all our own food organically in the back garden. A lot of it is in pots, which is, again, things that anyone can do. Even if you don't have a garden, you can grow things in containers and... Eat everything in moderation. And because I'm not thinking about myself all the time -- I'm thinking about other things and I've got the kids or the grandchildren and I'm working -- that gives me the energy that I need."

Seymour also described her workout routine as "very sporadic" due to her previous injuries as a dancer.

"I try to get my heartbeat up with fast walking at least three times a week," she shared. "I also work out with a trainer and I'll do about 20 minutes on a stationary bicycle, the spin bicycle, but not spinning like crazy. I do my own form of it, usually with weights, as well. So I try to do the upper body at the same time as the lower body. And then I do Pilates and Gyrotonics, which I swear by.

"So, things that are really good for my particular body, like the bridge and plank, I can do anywhere in any hotel room or anywhere at any time. I don't need to go to the gym to do the things that are actually really good for my body. And having been a dancer, you have an understanding of form. So when you work out, I think you are very careful about having good form. Whereas some people just throw themselves in the gym. If you don't have proper form, you can injure yourself."