Jamie Lynn Spears' ex arrested for burglary

Jamie Lynn Spears' ex-boyfriend was arrested for burglary, Fox News has confirmed.

A clerk at the Almite County Justice Court in Liberty, Miss. confirmed to Fox News that Spears' ex, Casey Aldridge, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2019, after allegedly burglarizing a commercial building back on Dec. 13.

TMZ reports that Aldridge has since been charged with a total of five counts of burglary of a storage house and one count of burglary of a dwelling. According to the gossip site, Aldridge was linked to a string of burglaries at multiple campsites that took place in areas surrounding Gloster, Miss.

Spears and Aldridge share one daughter, Maddie, 11. Britney Spears' younger sister was 16 years old when she became pregnant with Maddie. Aldridge was 18 at the time.

Earlier this month, Spears shared a heartfelt note about Maddie on the third anniversary of her near-fatal ATV accident.

Maddie was just 8 years old when she was riding an ATV in 2017 that flipped over into a nearby pond. The impact knocked her unconscious and underwater for several minutes. She was airlifted to a local hospital and ultimately made a full recovery.

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped," she wrote. "It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me."

Spears continued: “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.”

Following her split from Aldridge years ago, Spears is now married to Jamie Watson. The couple shares daughter Ivey Joan.