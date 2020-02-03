Jamie Lynn Spears thanks fans for prayers on 3-year anniversary of daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a heartfelt note about her daughter on the third anniversary of her near-fatal ATV accident.

Spears’ daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, was 8 when she was riding an ATV in 2017 and it flipped over into a nearby pond. The impact knocked her unconscious, putting her underwater for several minutes before first responders arrived. She was airlifted to a local hospital and treated for the better part of a week before making a full recovery.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old celebrity took to Instagram to share a few photos of her daughter in the hospital along with a heartfelt note to mark the three-year anniversary of the disaster.

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped," she wrote. "It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me."

Spears continued: “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.”

The star went on to note that she knows many fans prayed for her daughter’s recovery and promised to “never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us.”

“I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back,” Spears concluded. “Let’s all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y’all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much.”

This isn’t the first time that Spears has shown gratitude for her daughter’s recovery. One month after the accident she posted about the crash and Maddie’s incident.

"I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy," Spears wrote at the time. "I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created."

Last year, she also took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a message about faith.

“We will ever [sic] let this day pass without acknowledging the mercy God showed us, and thanking each one of you who prayed for us during this time. Again, thank y’all. God is so good,” she wrote over the same image in a slideshow.