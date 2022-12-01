Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Freaky Friday’ movie rumors and being honored with Hollywood Icon award

Jamie Lee Curtis couldn't be more thankful for her career and the life she has, admitting that she has "no idea how this happened."

The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball benefit gala, hosted by comedian Caroline Rhea, recently honored Curtis with the 2022 Hollywood Icon Award, presented to her for her many contributions to the industry.

This year has been one for the books in terms of her career, with the actress taking part in the critically acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," starring as Laurie Strode in the final chapter of the "Halloween" movie franchise, and not to mention getting her hands and footprints cemented in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Through it all, giving back to her community has always been something very important to her.

"I have the most beautiful life that I obviously have no idea how this happened," Curtis told Fox News Digital at the star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday night. "I was raised by a woman who spent her whole life concentrating on other people, and I think it’s the privilege of having a successful life is that you get to turn it back on so many people who work so tirelessly for nothing, for no fame, no intention, and it’s my job to send it back."

Rhea was happy to be a part of the evening honoring Curtis, telling Fox News Digital about the great time they had working together on the 2004 Christmas comedy "Christmas with the Kranks."

"I love Jamie Lee Curtis. On my 40th birthday, she gave me a picture of her mother screaming in the shower and said, 'Oh my God, Caroline’s 40,’" Rhea told Fox News Digital. "She’s an amazing woman. She’s so accomplished. I think it’s very exciting. I hadn’t seen her in a long time. She is an icon."

Being part of the event in general was a big deal for Rhea, as her family has a long history of giving back to their local hospitals. She explained that she comes "from a long line of powerful women" who made giving back a huge priority, and she would like to keep that tradition alive.

"My father was a doctor, and his father was a doctor, and his father was a doctor, and my mom, who was smart as can be, she always worked for the auxiliary committee for the women at the hospital, who did so many things," Rhea said. "At the time, this was in the '60s and '70s and '80s, when they got so much stuff done. Anytime like this, where I can support that, and I love Cedars, it’s the No. 1 hospital in the country. It’s impressive."

The fundraising gala raised $1,084,038 for the Cedars-Sinai Women's Guild, which supports the hospital in their efforts to provide the best health care possible through their research. Their current initiative is the Women’s Guild Neurology Project, which is working to better understand neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and more.

"What’s important to me is that it’s about advocacy. This is a group of women who come together to advocate. I love women, and I love the way that we get s--t done," Curtis said. "Just happy to represent my mother, all the women that have had many jobs that continue to spend the time dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others. I’m just a placeholder for millions of women."

Rhea won the crowd over with her comedy, calling herself "an inclusive comedian" who has evolved with the times. She says that while comedians need to be more cautious nowadays, it's important to "be respectful of people and how they feel," calling comedy a "healing art."

Curtis also addressed the rumors of a third "Freaky Friday" movie, saying she believes "it's being discussed," but either way she's excited to work with Lindsay Lohan again.

"I would love to," Curtis said. "She and I are friends, and we’ve been friends since the beginning, all those 20 years ago. It’s hard to imagine."