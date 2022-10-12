Jamie Lee Curtis details friendship with Melanie Griffith and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jamie Lee Curtis’ hand and footprints were immortalized in cement in front of the TLC Chinese Theater on Wednesday — and her pals Arnold Schwarzenegger and Melanie Griffith were there to celebrate her during the ceremony.

Both Schwarzenegger and Griffith praised Curtis’ acting ability, as well as the genuine bonds she has been able to form and keep as a friend. The two actors have known Curtis for decades and have grown close throughout the years.

Griffith recalled meeting Curtis when they were both young actresses who were trying to make names for themselves outside their parents’ shadows. She joked that they had so much in common right off the bat, as they "were both Hollywood kids" with mothers who "starred in Hitchcock films" and fathers who were married multiple times.

"Her parents were some of the biggest stars of their era and yet Jamie has managed to eclipse them. She's the only one to have her hands and feet in cement at the Chinese," Griffith said. "For two girls like us who grew up in the glimmer and glow of old Hollywood, to have your hands and feet immortalized in cement at the legendary Chinese Theater is a really, really big deal. It is an honor only for those who have left an indelible mark on this industry, and Jamie has certainly done that."

In his speech, Schwarzenegger called Curtis a "serious player that can kick some serious a--" but someone who is also a gifted comedic actress and can pretty much do it all and do it well.

"There are a lot of stars here in Hollywood that have maybe one hit or two hits, this woman has hits for more than four decades. Think about that," he said. "For more than four decades, one hit after the next, and it doesn’t matter what genre it is. If it's comedy, if it is a love story, if it’s an action movie, or whatever it is, she can do it. I’ve seen that firsthand."

Griffith seconded Schwarzenegger’s sentiments, pointing out all the titles Curtis has held in her decades in the spotlight.

"She’s done the ‘Halloween’ films and is a horror icon, of course, but she’s also been a sex symbol, a comedian, an action hero, and a fantastic dramatic actress," Griffith said. "She’s been a movie star, a tv star, a social media warrior, and she is funny. She can make you laugh until you cry."

When speaking about all of Curtis’ accomplishments as a friend, mother, wife, actress, author, philanthropist and activist, Griffith claimed "she is everything, everywhere, all at once," referencing Curtis’ recent role in the movie "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" which is picking up Oscar buzz.

Schwarzenegger recalled working with Curtis in "True Lies" in 1994 and thinking "she was the most extraordinary actress that (he’s) ever worked with." The two played a husband and wife whose relationship isn’t in the best place when they suddenly get kidnaped.

He remembers getting his own hand and footprints cemented in history after the success of that movie and advocating for Curtis to get her prints cemented alongside his.

"I was right here, and I was telling them here at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater, ‘Let’s just do a two for one, give it to Jamie Lee Curtis too…’ but they wouldn’t listen to me then," Schwarzenegger said. "This is now almost 30 years ago, but now we are here, and they finally recognize the fact that she is extraordinary, one of the best of the best actresses."

That’s not the only thing that bothers Schwarzenegger about the making of "True Lies." Curtis’ status as a supporting actress in the film angers him because he feels she was an equal with him when it came to making the movie a success.

"There is always one thing that really pisses me off. That is, when they say she was a supporting actress in the movie ‘True Lies,’" Schwarzenegger explained. "She was not supporting; she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me, and she had [her name] above the title credits! That always pisses me off…because I know the value that she has."

Aside from pointing out what a great actress she is, Griffith also spoke about how lucky she feels "to know Jamie and to love her and to be loved by her," stating that "when Jamie loves you, she is in for the long haul."

"Jamie is an undeniable force for good in the world, and she is the most present person that I know. She lives her life with thought, intention, care and with limitless curiosity," Griffith said. "Jamie will call you up with an idea either for how to make your life better or someone else’s life better, and she’ll already have a plan and a timeline for how to get that done."

Schwarzenegger then told the story of when he first arrived in America in 1968 and going to see the celebrity’s hand and footprints, specifically John Wayne’s, and feeling inspired that one day his dream can come true and he "can also be an actor and a leading man like John Wayne."

He explained that that is the true purpose of the hand and footprints, not only for tourists to come and take pictures, but also to act as a source of inspiration for up-and-coming actors.

"I know, Jamie Lee getting today the footprint and the hand print, there will be millions and millions of people coming by here, and they will get inspired by her… Inspired, that they also can make their dreams become a reality," he said. "Thank you very much Jamie Lee for being such a great inspiration for all of us."

Curtis was overjoyed and honored to be recognized in this way and gives credit to one specific character for getting her to this point in her life.

"I’m proud of it! I’m Laurie Strode. I’m Laurie f---ing Strode and because of her, I’m here. Only her," Curtis said. "I would not be here any other way, and that’s really thrilling to me."

When it came to why she chose Schwarzenegger and Griffith to speak during the ceremony, she said choosing Griffith "felt immediate and exact" and that picking a second speaker was also easy because she isn’t particularly close to any of her past co-stars, except Schwarzenegger.

"Melanie and I have shared so much. We are daughters of Hitchcock blondes who both survived Hitchcock, and we've known each other as women, mothers, we’re both sober," Curtis said. "Arnold and I, we've spent a lot of time together…we have cross-pollinated in the way where we’re not just colleagues, we’re actually friends."