'Home Alone 2' star Joe Pesci reveals he suffered serious burns while filming Christmas movie

"Home Alone 2" star Joe Pesci celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Christmas movie by revealing behind the scenes details from filming.

Pesci starred as the criminal named Harry in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," which was released in Nov. 1992.

"In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," the actor told People magazine in an email interview.

"I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts," he added.

"Home Alone 2" featured the same cast as the original, which gave the set "the same, if not more, energy and enthusiasm," Pesci explained.

The actor claimed there was "more spontaneity and creativity on the set" since the group had previously worked together.

Macaulay Culkin starred as Kevin McAllister in the 1992 movie, and Pesci opened up about what is was like working with the child star at the time.

"I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional," Pesci told the outlet. "I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry."

The acting tactic was implemented by Pesci because he did not "want it to come across on the screen that [they] were in any way friendly."

"I wanted to maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship."

Despite the experience filming the first and second installment of "Home Alone," Pesci thinks reprising his role might be out of the question.

"While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals," Pesci told the outlet. "It's a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years."

Pesci is also known for his roles in "Goodfellas," "The Irishman" and "My Cousin Vinny."

He also starred in other comedies including "Easy Money" and three movies in the "Lethal Weapon" franchise.

