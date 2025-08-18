‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill reveals he considered leaving the US when Trump won reelection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill revealed to a UK newspaper that President Donald Trump’s election nearly convinced him to leave America, telling his wife their options were moving to London or Ireland.

Hamill is known for playing Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" films and for voicing the Joker in many "Batman" adaptations.

He is also one of Hollywood’s most outspoken liberal actors — a fact The Times' contributing editor Matt Rudd observed amid his lengthy interview.

"Today he fights not with a lightsaber but with a keyboard," Rudd wrote. "Having left Facebook because he was mad at Zuckerberg and Twitter because he was mad at Musk, he now expresses his horror at the state of America via Bluesky." The writer noted further, "I avoid mentioning Trump until the end of our conversation because it’s a subject that risks hijacking an entire afternoon. Sure enough, my late request for Hamill’s state of the union results in a lengthy monologue."

HARRISON FORD LAMENTS 'RICH GET RICHER AND POOR GET POORER' IN CRITIQUE OF TRUMP PRESIDENCY

During the extensive interview with the British daily newspaper, Hamill was candid about the struggles he endured after Trump won the election in November. He was an outspoken supporter of then-President Joe Biden and also supported former Vice President Kamala Harris as Biden's appointed successor for the Democratic Party's nomination.

The reality of the Trump administration, he says, is only something he can cope with by imagining it as a political thriller.

"The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place… The only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political novel," the ‘Star Wars’ actor said. "It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end. Our status in the world has been crippled and that will reverberate for decades. Making Canada a 51st state? Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious."

'STAR WARS' ACTOR MARK HAMILL WEIGHS IN ON KAMALA HARRIS' CHANCES OF VICTORY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I still believe there are more honest, decent people than there are the Maga crowd," he says. "If I didn’t, I’d move back to England," Hamill added.

The actor noted that he indeed considered moving elsewhere in the English-speaking world as other famous liberal actors have done.

The Times noted that "when Trump was re-elected, [Hamill] gave his wife a choice: London or Ireland."

"She’s very clever," Hamill said, recalling the conversation. "She didn’t respond right away but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a b----, I thought. I’m not leaving."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, and a spokeswoman blasted the actor.



"Since Mark has decided to stay in the United States, he will get to enjoy the many wins President Trump is securing for the American people — and really, who can blame him for seconding guessing a plan to move to the same place as Rosie O’Donnell…" the White House spokeswoman replied.