Jamie Foxx
Published

Jamie Foxx breaks silence amid mystery 'medical complication'

Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are for filling in for the 'Beat Shazam' host and his daughter Corinne

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since suffering a "medical complication" in April.

Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

He also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping into his role as the host of FOX's "Beat Shazam."

Cannon and Kelly Osbourne have been tapped to take over Foxx's role on "Beat Shazam." Cannon will guest host for the sixth season, according to the show's Instagram, while Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Foxx's daughter Corinne.

Jamie Foxx shared Instagram Story from daughter Corinne and thanked Nick Cannon

Jamie Foxx thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in as host of his game show, "Beat Shazam." (Jamie Foxx/ Instagram)

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a statement shared by the show read. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as a guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciated Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Nick Cannon and Jamie Foxx at a celebrity golf tournament

Nick Cannon, left, will guest host on "Beat Shazam" while Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized. (Getty Images)

The show "Beat Shazam's" instagram account shared who will fill in for Jamie Foxx

The Instagram account for the show "Beat Shazam" shared that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne will fill in for Jamie Foxx and his daughter. (Beat Shazam Instagram)

"Beat Shazam" premiered in 2017 and is produced by Foxx along with Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick. Two teams work to identify songs during the game show. During the last round, one team faces off against the Shazam music app.

Cannon previously hinted at the change while giving an update on Foxx's health, saying he was working on "something special" for the actor described as a "favor."

JAMIE FOXX REPORTEDLY STILL HOSPITALIZED AS FRIEND BEGS FOR PRAYERS

Kelly Osbourne in a white long blouse with her light purple hair tied up in a ponytail and bow

Kelly Osbourne will fill in for Foxx's daughter Corinne as guest DJ. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Jamie Foxx and his daughter

Corinne Foxx and dad Jamie Foxx both appear on "Beat Shazam." (Getty Images)

Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a "medical complication" on April 11. He is "having multiple tests run" while receiving care at a medical center in Georgia, People magazine previously reported.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, revealed the news of the actor's condition at the time on Instagram, writing, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx's medical condition has not been disclosed. 

At the time of the medical complication, Foxx was filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz. Production has continued on the film with a body double instead of Foxx.

Jamie Foxx smiles on the carpet in a black shirt in Los Angeles

Foxx is reportedly still hospitalized after suffering from a "medical complication" in April. (Frazer Harrison)

Jamie Foxx raises his hand and waves with an orange lanyard around his neck wearing a black shirt while watching tennis in Miami

Foxx's Netflix film resumed production following his medical complication using a body double. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)

Foxx's friend, Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, asked for prayers for the "Django Unchained" actor on social media.

"I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity," he wrote on Instagram.

"You’re [sic] test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you," he added.

