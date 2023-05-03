Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Jamie Foxx reportedly still hospitalized as friend begs for prayers

After suffering an unknown 'medical complication' on April 11, Foxx reportedly remains hospitalized

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Jamie Foxx returns to small screen to host 'Beat Shazam' Video

Jamie Foxx returns to small screen to host 'Beat Shazam'

FOX's new competition

Reportedly still in the hospital after suffering a "medical complication," Jamie Foxx is in need of prayers.

Foxx's friend, Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, took to Instagram over the weekend to ask his followers to keep Foxx in their thoughts.

"I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity," he expressed.

"You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you," he added.

JAMIE FOXX IS 'HEALING' AFTER SUFFERING 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION': REPORT

Jamie Foxx smiles on the carpet in a black shirt in Los Angeles

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still hospitalized after suffering from a "medical complication" in April. (Frazer Harrison)

He finished his post with a prayer of his own, writing "I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle. I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately return Fox News' Digital's request for comment. 

Jamie Foxx in a suit and purple tie holds up the peace sign with Charlie Mack, also holding a peace sign in a green hoodie and hat

Jamie Foxx's friend Charlie Mack asked the public to continue to pray for his friend, expressing his excitement for the day in which Foxx returns home. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Foxx's family announced the actor had "experienced a medical complication," on April 11, in a statement posted to Instagram the following day. At the time, Foxx was filming in Atlanta for his film "Back In Action," alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. 

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Foxx's daughter Corinne wrote to her Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Since the complication, minimal information has been revealed on the actor's condition, although a source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Foxx "is healing," and "feels the love from everyone."

Foxx is reportedly still receiving care in a Georgia hospital, with a source previously telling People Magazine that the actor was "having tests run."

Nick Cannon in a pink hat, a white tank top and large chain smiles at Jamie Foxx who has his fist in the air wearing a blue collared shirt

Nick Cannon shared he had Jamie Foxx's blessing to speak on his health. (Johnny Louis/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Just over a week ago, Foxx's friend and fellow entertainer Nick Cannon revealed he had Foxx's permission to speak on his health.

"I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight of Foxx. "He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

"I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor," the "Masked Singer" host revealed.

Jamie Foxx in a black shirt with a yellow graphic poses for a picture with Martin Lawrence, also wearing a black shirt doing a peace sign

Several celebrities, including actor Martin Lawrence, have commented on Jamie Foxx's health. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Actor Martin Lawrence offered similar positive sentiments of Foxx, telling Extra last month, "I hear he's doing better … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending