Jamie Foxx reportedly still hospitalized as friend begs for prayers

Reportedly still in the hospital after suffering a "medical complication," Jamie Foxx is in need of prayers.

Foxx's friend, Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, took to Instagram over the weekend to ask his followers to keep Foxx in their thoughts.

"I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity," he expressed.

"You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you," he added.

He finished his post with a prayer of his own, writing "I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle. I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately return Fox News' Digital's request for comment.

Foxx's family announced the actor had "experienced a medical complication," on April 11, in a statement posted to Instagram the following day. At the time, Foxx was filming in Atlanta for his film "Back In Action," alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Foxx's daughter Corinne wrote to her Instagram.

Since the complication, minimal information has been revealed on the actor's condition, although a source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Foxx "is healing," and "feels the love from everyone."

Foxx is reportedly still receiving care in a Georgia hospital, with a source previously telling People Magazine that the actor was "having tests run."

Just over a week ago, Foxx's friend and fellow entertainer Nick Cannon revealed he had Foxx's permission to speak on his health.

"I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight of Foxx. "He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

"I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor," the "Masked Singer" host revealed.

