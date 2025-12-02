Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Full House' star Dave Coulier battling second cancer diagnosis within months of being declared cancer-free

Actor underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma just months before discovering HPV-related tongue cancer

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
‘Full House’ star gets emotional over Dave Coulier cancer diagnosis Video

‘Full House’ star gets emotional over Dave Coulier cancer diagnosis

Candace Cameron Bure spoke with Fox News Digital about her Full House co-star Dave Couliers cancer diagnosis and how she and others have processed the news. 

Dave Coulier, best known as Joey Gladstone from "Full House," says he’s now undergoing treatment for tongue cancer.

The 66-year-old revealed he was diagnosed in October with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer — just months after celebrating being cancer-free.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of ‘Whoa, it’s gone,’ and then to get a test that says, ‘Well, now you’ve got another kind of cancer’ ... it is a shock to the system," Coulier shared on the "Today" show.

Dave Coulier smiling while appearing on set.

Dave Coulier shared that he's received a second cancer diagnosis. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

His first cancer was discovered after he noticed a golf-ball-sized lymph node in his groin, which a biopsy confirmed as Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

