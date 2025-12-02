'Full House' star Dave Coulier battling second cancer diagnosis within months of being declared cancer-free

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



Dave Coulier, best known as Joey Gladstone from "Full House," says he’s now undergoing treatment for tongue cancer.

The 66-year-old revealed he was diagnosed in October with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer — just months after celebrating being cancer-free.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of ‘Whoa, it’s gone,’ and then to get a test that says, ‘Well, now you’ve got another kind of cancer’ ... it is a shock to the system," Coulier shared on the "Today" show.

His first cancer was discovered after he noticed a golf-ball-sized lymph node in his groin, which a biopsy confirmed as Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

