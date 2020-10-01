James Van Der Beek reveals he and his family are moving from Los Angeles to Texas

James Van Der Beek and his family are moving on.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum, 43, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he and his wife Kimberly have moved themselves and their five kiddos -- Olivia, 10, Annabel, 6, Joshua, 8, Emilia, 4, and Gwendoline -- out of their Los Angeles home before his wife revealed that they are headed to Texas.

The actor shared a photo of his family huddled around a tree, as well as a pair of photos of himself, Kimberly and the children spending time in their empty home.

"Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here," he wrote in the caption. "Onto the next big adventure!"

Kimberly also shared a handful of photos from the family's road trip, revealing that they decided to adopt two rescue puppies as well.

In the photos, the two pups, Windsor and Able, enjoy time playing and cuddling with Van Der Beek the kids and another pair of dogs, presumably the family's pets Rocky and Skye.

"Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas. As we began our 10 day road trip we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able," Kimberly captioned the post." Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away...!!!"

The mother of four added: "We will document this trip in hopes that it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world. With love from our family to yours, thank you for your support on this journey. Los Angeles. ‘Twas a good run."

The actor shared a handful of similar photos, explaining that he's now making a 10-day road trip with 5 kids and four dogs.

"Because, unless your good friends try to talk you out of at least some part of your vacation... it’s not an adventure," he joked in the caption.

It's currently unclear whether Van Der Beek will travel for work. His IMDb page currently lists no upcoming projects for the actor.