James Van Der Beek and his wife are 'still in repair' following miscarriage

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, are working to process their recent miscarriage.

On Friday, the actor, 42, posted a picture on Instagram of his wife and himself, addressing their healing.

"Still in repair," the caption read. "Discovering that healing happens at its own pace."

"Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving... But it happens," Van Der Beek continued. "And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway 💜)."

In October, the "Dawson's Creek" alum announced on "Dancing With the Stars" that he and his wife were expecting their sixth child. Just over a month later, on the night he was eliminated from the competition, the actor announced on the show that his wife suffered a miscarriage.

He also posted on Instagram following the tragic announcement.

"Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life," Van Der Beek said in the caption of the photo. "We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being."

The photo featured Kimberly snuggled up to one of the Van Der Beek girls.

"Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one," the "Pose" star continued. "Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, 'There are no words...' and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today."