Bill Murray was 'devastated' by misconduct claims that shut down movie, director Aziz Ansari says

Aziz Ansari addressed the 2022 misconduct allegations against Bill Murray that led to the cancellation of his film "Being Mortal."

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ansari, 42, shared how Murray, 74, reacted to the claims and the film's indefinite suspension.

"He was devastated," the "Parks and Recreation" alum said. "He couldn’t believe it happened. I think this movie meant a lot to him."

In April 2022, Searchlight Pictures shut down production on " Being Mortal " after a younger female staffer filed a complaint accusing Murray of "inappropriate behavior" on set.

Murray and the anonymous woman later reached a settlement for just over $100,000 in October 2022, according to Puck.

Puck reported that the staffer accused Murray of straddling her near a prop bed on set and kissing her on the mouth through the face masks that both were wearing under COVID-19 protocols. The outlet also said another staffer filed a complaint after witnessing the incident.

After Searchlight’s parent company, Disney, investigated the claims, the studio shelved the movie. "Being Mortal" would have marked Ansari’s directorial debut and also starred Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

During an interview with The New York Times in April, Murray opened up about the incident, revealing that the experience still haunts him.

"I don’t go too many days or weeks without thinking of what happened in ‘Being Mortal," Murray admitted.

The "Ghostbusters" star said he "tried to make peace" but felt that he "ended up being, to my mind, barbecued."

Murray told the outlet his accuser was "someone I worked with," adding that they had lunch together "on various days of the week."

The actor recalled that the incident took place during the COVID pandemic when all the members of the cast and crew were required to wear masks.

"We were all stranded in this one room listening to this crazy scene," he said. "I dunno what prompted me to do it.

"It’s something that I had done to someone else before, and I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny," Murray continued. "I was wearing a mask, and I gave her a kiss, and she was wearing a mask. It wasn’t like I touched her, but it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn’t a stranger."

Reflecting on whether he had learned something from the experience, Murray told The New York Times, "I think so."

"You can teach an old dog new tricks," he continued. "But it was a great disappointment because I thought I knew someone, and I did not. I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me, it’s still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It’s still stupid."

Ansari, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018, told The Hollywood Reporter he still hopes to finish "Being Mortal" with Murray. He recalled that production on the movie was about three-quarters completed when it was halted. The "Master of None" star recalled being inundated with messages after the allegations and suspension made headlines.

"Everybody’s texting me, ‘Oh, Aziz, I’m so sorry,’" Ansari remembered. "And I said, ‘Oh God, I can’t live in this woe-is-me moment.’"

At the time, Ansari had finished a rough draft of the script for his upcoming comedy, "Good Fortune." He told The Hollywood Reporter he contacted Rogen to see if the "Knocked Up" star would be interested in taking on the project.

"I called Seth," he recalled. "I said, ‘Hey, I know you’re supposed to be filming ‘Being Mortal,’ so you’re free today. This is a s----- day for me. If you want to help me, read this, tell me if you want to do it.’"

In addition to Rogen, Ansari also enlisted former "Being Mortal" actress Palmer for "Good Fortune." Other members of the cast include Keanu Reeves, Sandra Oh and Ansari himself.

The comedy follows a down-on-his-luck gig worker (Ansari) who meets his guardian angel Gabriel (Reeves) in a Denny's parking lot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gabriel helps Ansari's character swap lives with his wealthy employer Jeff (Rogen) in an effort to show him that money can't buy happiness. The plan goes awry when Ansari's character decides he loves Jeff's life, and Gabriel loses his wings as a result of the failed experiment.

"Good Fortune," now Ansari’s feature directorial debut, will premiere Sept. 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival before opening in theaters Oct. 17.