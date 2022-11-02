Jaime Pressly talks new show, relationship with Leslie Jordan and rumors she's related to Elvis Presley

The rumors that Jaime Pressly is related to late legendary rock ‘n’ roll musician Elvis Presley is something Pressly thinks could very much be a possibility, considering that she has heard the rumors from her own family members.

Pressly told Fox News Digital that she heard that all the Presleys who came to America arrived from the same place and settled in North Carolina.

According to her, stories have been floating around between her family members about a feud that broke up the family, which would explain the different spellings of their last name and some of them moving away.

"The story is that the original spelling was P-R-E-S-L-E-Y, which is how Elvis spelt his, and the story is that there was some kind of family feud way back in the day and some moved farther south and some stayed right where they were in North Carolina," Pressly told Fox News Digital.

ELVIS PRESLEY’S STEPBROTHER SAYS HE SPOKE OF GOD’S FORGIVENESS BEFORE HIS DEATH: 'IN TOUCH WITH THE LORD'

Something that adds to the lore among her family members is the similarities in appearance between Pressly's grandfather and Elvis' father. Pressly says that when the two pictures are "put side by side, you can't tell him apart," even going a step further and saying, "When you look at the men in (her) family," there are many "similarities in the traits, facial features and things like that."

"But I mean, God, who knows?" she said. "I mean, weren't we all related at some point? Ancestry-wise, if you look back at where everybody came from, every, you know, look at the last names, they all came from the same place. You know what I mean?"

When speaking with Fox News Digital, Pressly also discussed her role on the FOX sitcom "Welcome to Flatch," a mockumentary-style show that focuses on a small town in the Midwest and the eccentric characters who live there. Pressly plays the character Barb Flatch, a descendant of one of the town's founders who moves back home when she finds out her husband has been cheating on her.

"I was in North Carolina at my house on the island with the boys this past summer, the week before we were coming back to L.A., my team calls me and says, 'Hey, you know … you've been offered one of the new leads on the show ‘Welcome to Flash,’ which I'd never seen it or even heard of it."

"They said, ‘You need to watch the first season on Hulu,’ so I did. And I fell in love," Pressly said. "I really liked the way that it shot like a … mockumentary. It kind of has that ‘The Office’ vibe, and I'm huge fan of Jenny Becks, the creator, as well as Paul Feig and all of the films that he's directed."

Pressly described her character as one of the most high-maintenance one's she has ever played, explaining that she is "decked out to the nines at all times" with a wig for every mood and all kinds of different jewelry.

JAIME PRESSLY'S HOME BURGLARIZED DAYS AFTER KENDALL JENNER

"Barb wears tons of makeup and wigs and tons of jewelry … and the heels! My God, I've got bruises and blisters that I'm going to have for life from the heels that that woman wears, but it all makes up for a really great, fun character that I get to play," she said.

Prior to her starring role on "Welcome to Flatch," Pressly starred as Jill on the sitcom "Mom" for seven seasons. While filming for that show, they neighbored the set of "Call Me Kat," which starred the late Leslie Jordan. Pressly said that she, along with the rest of the "Mom" cast, were big fans of Jordan and would always wait in the hallway in the hopes of meeting him as he walked past.

After finally getting to meet him in the hallway one day, Pressly said they began seeing each other more often. They would bond over their Southern roots, and their friendship grew from there, with Pressly saying she "absolutely adored him."

"We would run into each other all the time, and he was just a very sweet, kind Southern gentleman … whenever we would see each other and speak, our Southern dialects came out so much thicker than anybody else could understand. Only we knew what we were saying," Pressly said. "I had the same relationship that all his fans have as a fan. I've watched him in everything since I was a little girl, and he was just, he was magic. He was a force to be reckoned with. … He did so many things for so many people and so many charities, and he was always about giving back, so he will definitely be missed by everybody."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pressly also got candid about motherhood. The actress is mom to three boys, Desi James Calvo, 15, and twin boys Lenon and Leo Hijazi, 5. After becoming a mother, Pressly learned not to take things for granted and to appreciate every moment in life, even those moments that seem ordinary.

"When we get older, we take things for granted, but when you have children, you get to see everything with a new set of eyes again where everything's exciting again," she explained. "Whether it's Christmas or Easter or Halloween, it's always more exciting for them, which makes it exciting for us again."

As for what she finds most rewarding about being a parent?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When they're learning to do anything, and you get to help them in the process of teaching them, and then they finally get it, and they're like excited about it," Pressly said. "All the news that comes with being a parent and teaching and watching your kids grow up and … learn and become these little people. I think that's that's the most rewarding thing for me."

Season 2 of "Welcome to Flatch" airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.