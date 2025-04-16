Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes joins OnlyFans

Amanda Bynes is stepping into the world of OnlyFans.

The former Nickelodeon star, now 39, took to social media and announced that she had officially launched an account on the popular subscription platform — but with clear boundaries in place.

"I’m on OnlyFans now! Disclaimer: I’m doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm’s [direct messages]. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join," Bynes wrote in a post made to her Instagram story.

AMANDA BYNES PUT ON 72-HOUR PSYCHIATRIC HOLD AFTER FOUND ‘COMPLETELY NUDE’ IN LOS ANGELES STREETS: POLICE

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit.

The child star shared a mirror selfie on her page, as she opted for long pointed nails, blonde wavy curls and a septum nose ring.

The current price to subscribe to Bynes' page is $50 a month.

"The Amanda Show" star’s OnlyFans launch may give fans a glimpse into her daily life, as Bynes has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years.

She had a widely publicized incident in March 2023, where the actress was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets of Los Angeles naked.

At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that their team responded to a call on March 19 at 6:45 a.m. to a 36-year-old female standing "completely nude" on the corner of Vermont Avenue and 4th Street.

The LAPD noted that Bynes appeared to be "suffering from mental illness," and based on statements she made, she was put on a psychiatric hold.

Officers also confirmed that Bynes was taken to the hospital.

The child star was additionally absent at the 90s Con event in Hartford, Connecticut, that year despite being scheduled to appear, but her former "All That" co-star Kel Mitchell shared an emotional message as Bynes missed the cast reunion.

"I've just been praying for her," Mitchell said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better."

Bynes canceled her 90s Con appearance due to an "unknown illness," according to the media outlet.

AMANDA BYNES REACTS TO CONSERVATORSHIP TERMINATION: 'WORDS CAN'T EVEN DESCRIBE HOW I FEEL'

Bynes’ attendance at the media convention would’ve been her first public appearance after her eight-year conservatorship ended in March 2022.

At 10, Bynes landed a role on Nickelodeon’s sketch series "All That" in 1996 and was a breakout star. In 1999, she got her own spin-off sketch show, "The Amanda Show," which ran for three seasons until 2002.

She made her feature film debut in 2002 in "Big Fat Liar," alongside fellow child star Frankie Muniz. That same year, she landed a starring role alongside Jennie Garth on the WB sitcom "What I Like About You."

In 2010, the "Easy A" actress announced she planned to go on an indefinite hiatus from acting.

Three years after that announcement, the California-born star was placed under a conservatorship.