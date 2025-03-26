Denise Richards lets husband control OnlyFans content, says site helps her land more 'sexy' acting roles

Denise Richards’ husband plays a key role in the behind-the-scenes work of her OnlyFans page.

During the latest episode of her reality show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," the OnlyFans model revealed how her account has revitalized her acting career, with the help of her husband, Aaron Phypers.

"I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful," she said, via People. "It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way."

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit.

Richards credited her husband for helping curate her risqué content, explaining, "He's so supportive. He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.’"

She admitted that she had previous reservations about the adult content site. But once she dived into OnlyFans, she found the platform to be "quite lucrative."

"When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite. I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one."

Richards continued to debunk any misconceptions of OnlyFans and added that she enjoys engaging with her fans in a different way.

"People think that I'm just doing whatever — that's not true," she explained. "I actually look at it as a way of communicating with fans, and not the way that you're thinking."

Meanwhile, Richards’ daughter has recently had the opposite experience.

Sami, the daughter of Richards and Charlie Sheen, slammed Hollywood’s "double standard" as she confessed that OnlyFans had hurt her modeling career.

"I really want to get headshots done to transition into modeling," the 21-year-old OnlyFans model explained later in the episode.

"I've met with a couple agencies, and they don't like that I do OnlyFans. It's so frustrating because it's like, that's how I pay my rent. If you'll take me seriously, I won't have to do it anymore."

Her mother shared the same sentiments as her daughter and applauded Sami for breaking into a bold industry.

"That's the shame of it," Richards said. "Why judge based on them trying to make a living while they're trying to pursue their career?"

"I really am so proud of Sami. I wish I had her f---ing balls when I was her age."

Sami replied, "Well, look who my f---ing family is. You guys are crazy. In a good way!"

"Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," sheds light on Richards' life as a mom of three. Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Sheen. She adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, 13, on her own in 2011 after her divorce from Sheen.