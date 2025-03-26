Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Denise Richards

Denise Richards lets husband control OnlyFans content, says site helps her land more 'sexy' acting roles

'Wild Things' star called OnlyFans 'quite lucrative'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Carol Alt says Denise Richards and Richards husband introduced her to OnlyFans Video

Carol Alt says Denise Richards and Richards husband introduced her to OnlyFans

Carol Alt explained her "Paper Empire" co-star, Denise Richards, and her husband played a major role in her decision to launch an OnlyFans account.

Denise Richards’ husband plays a key role in the behind-the-scenes work of her OnlyFans page.

During the latest episode of her reality show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," the OnlyFans model revealed how her account has revitalized her acting career, with the help of her husband, Aaron Phypers.

"I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful," she said, via People. "It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way."

DENISE RICHARDS ENLISTS CHARLIE SHEEN FOR NEW REALITY SHOW DESPITE PAST PARENTING CLASHES

Denise Richards rocks strapless jumpsuit

Denise Richards stars in the new Bravo series, "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things." (Bravo)

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit.

Richards credited her husband for helping curate her risqué content, explaining, "He's so supportive. He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.’"

She admitted that she had previous reservations about the adult content site. But once she dived into OnlyFans, she found the platform to be "quite lucrative."

"When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite. I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one."

'WILD THINGS' STAR DENISE RICHARDS' CHILDREN AREN'T BOTHERED BY HER ONLYFANS ACCOUNT

aaron phypers

Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers in 2018. (Bravo)

"When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite. I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one."

— Denise Richards

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Wags, Whiskers and Wine Event

The "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things" star enlisted her husband to help curate content on her successful OnlyFans account. (Getty Images)

Richards continued to debunk any misconceptions of OnlyFans and added that she enjoys engaging with her fans in a different way.

"People think that I'm just doing whatever — that's not true," she explained. "I actually look at it as a way of communicating with fans, and not the way that you're thinking."

Meanwhile, Richards’ daughter has recently had the opposite experience.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sami Sheen poses in a white linen dress

Sami, the daughter of Richards and Charlie Sheen, has her own OnlyFans account. (Bravo)

Sami, the daughter of Richards and Charlie Sheen, slammed Hollywood’s "double standard" as she confessed that OnlyFans had hurt her modeling career. 

"I really want to get headshots done to transition into modeling," the 21-year-old OnlyFans model explained later in the episode. 

"I've met with a couple agencies, and they don't like that I do OnlyFans. It's so frustrating because it's like, that's how I pay my rent. If you'll take me seriously, I won't have to do it anymore."

Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, left, and Lola, 19, right, with Charlie Sheen. (Denise Richards/Instagram | Getty Images | Sami Sheen/Instagram)

Her mother shared the same sentiments as her daughter and applauded Sami for breaking into a bold industry. 

"That's the shame of it," Richards said. "Why judge based on them trying to make a living while they're trying to pursue their career?"

"I really am so proud of Sami. I wish I had her f---ing balls when I was her age."

Sami replied, "Well, look who my f---ing family is. You guys are crazy. In a good way!"

"Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," sheds light on Richards' life as a mom of three. Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Sheen. She adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, 13, on her own in 2011 after her divorce from Sheen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending