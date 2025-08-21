Jason Biggs says 'American Pie' couldn't be made today but explains why it still works

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Biggs knows "American Pie" wouldn't fly in 2025 like it did in the '90s, but he knows why the plot of the comedy still resonates with fans nearly 30 years later.

"American Pie" was a 1999 comedy that showcased crude humor and teenage sexuality. The movie starred Biggs, Mena Suvari, Sean William Scott, Alyson Hannigan and Chris Klein.

Biggs told Fox News Digital that there are several reasons why the movie has turned into a cult-classic, including the strong bond between four high school buddies and their friendship that "transcends time."

"Then also the girls, you know, and their relationships with the girls. How the girls have the power. I think that's very relatable. It has like this beating heart beneath the sort of the big set pieces beneath the comedy, or maybe even above the comedy," Biggs said.

However, he's aware that comedy isn't the same today as it was decades ago.

"Comedy is changing. What you can sort of get away with. I mean, we certainly couldn't do a lot of those things now, you know, and we shouldn't, but we did, and it was a reflection of the time. I think there are things that people will still allow themselves to laugh at given the context of the movie," Biggs said.

If "American Pie" debuted in 2025, Briggs predicted that the reactions would be divisive.

"I feel there's a part of society who would feel like, ‘Oh, yay, anti-woke. We can laugh at anything. Anything goes.’ And then maybe there'd be a part that would be understandably offended by some of the things," Biggs said.

The actor mentioned the controversial scene when Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth) was filmed changing in Biggs' character's bedroom without her knowledge.

"The scene with Nadia and filming her, unbeknownst to her, like that's not something… I think everyone should be in agreement that that's not an okay thing to do," Biggs said.

"American Pie" star Mena Suvari joined the actor for the interview. She explained that the comedy was a movie that everyone could relate to at the time.

"I mean, it feels like it's sort of this, I don't know, slice of Americana in a way. It feels like there's such a diversity of characters and range that a lot of different people can relate to. It's capturing this moment in time that's like a rite of passage for everyone. And I mean, I think it's phenomenal. I mean yes, there are certain aspects of it that are, you know, shot on film and maybe like certain soundtracks that can make it feel of a particular time."

"But overall, I feel like the characters and like the message around it and throughout is just something that a lot of people relate to."

"And I think that that's what adds to it. Just continuing to live on forever, and it's become this really cool thing that I feel like it's even a rite of passage for like our generation to then experience with their kids. It's really awesome," Suvari said.

Suvari and Biggs are reuniting Saturday for an "American Pie" episode of his and his wife, Jenny Mollen's "Dinner and a Movie" show.

"Mena very, very graciously agreed to come on with our friend Alyson Hannigan as well. Chris Klein sent a video message. He couldn't join in person, but they came on with Jenny and I. We've been hoping to do the ‘American Pie’ episode, and it's been the best episode that I've shot."

"First of all, so great to see them. I don't get to see them often enough and two, we kind of rehashed a lot of old stuff," Biggs said of the episode.

He continued, "We told a lot of stories and reminded each other about some really cool things that happened on set. I don't know, I loved having you, Mena. It was so great."

"It was really special, and we also brought in some really cool memorabilia," Mena said. "It was a lot of fun."

The "American Pie" cast reunion will be showcased on "Dinner and a Movie" on Aug. 23 at 8pm ET/PT on TBS.