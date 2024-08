‘It Ends with Us’

Blake Lively wore a white suit, sans a top, as she walked the red carpet at a press event for her latest movie, "It Ends with Us."

The suit features delicate white flowers embroidered throughout on both the pants and jacket, a theme which Lively has heavily leaned into while promoting the movie in honor of her career as a florist in the film.

She styled the look with strappy green heels, multiple rings and big, green statement earrings.

Sparkling in the spotlight

While posing for photos at the U.K. premiere of the movie, Lively blended in perfectly with the white carpet and backdrop in a strapless fitted Tamara Ralph dress with a semi-plunging neckline.

The crystal-encrusted gown was sparkling as she walked the carpet, with the top of the dress featuring colorful crystals creating the shape of cherries and orchids, continuing the design on the skirt, as well.

Lively wore her hair draped over her left shoulder in big curls, and paired the floral gown with a floor-length, faux-fur red cape.

It's Blake

The "Gossip Girl" star brought back a Versace dress previously worn by singer Britney Spears in 2002 when she walked the carpet at the New York premiere of "It Ends with Us."

"The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories," Lively wrote on her Instagram story alongside a photo of Spears in the dress. "Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come."

The pastel colored dress features multicolored sequined floral designs throughout and boasts a one-shoulder neckline.

White floral

Lively turned heads when she was spotted in New York City in a black and white polka dot Oscar de la Renta dress. She paired the look with colorful floral pants and a matching Christopher John cape.

In the new movie "It Ends with Us," based on the popular 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, Lively portrays Lily Bloom, a young woman whose life turns upside down when her relationship becomes abusive. She stars opposite Justin Baldoni, who plays the male lead, and also acted as the film's director.

"I feel like this is a film that’s important to be made, because as an actor I am not often given the opportunity to tell the story of a woman that really experiences the entire spectrum of the female experience, or human experience," she told the PA news agency in August. "Seeing the messiness of the human experience I think is a beautiful thing to see, because it makes people feel seen and not alone. I know that’s how I felt when I read Lily."

Black floral

Keeping up with the floral theme, Lively wore a flower-embellished jacket with matching high-waisted shorts when she posed for photos outside the "CBS Morning Show" studio.

In May 2022, Lively revealed during an interview with Vogue for their "Life in Looks" YouTube segment that she has never worked with a stylist and has fun putting together her own outfits.

"I feel so grateful to get to play dress-up like I do. I have access to the best people, the most talented people in the world making these pieces," she told Vogue in a recent interview for their September cover issue.

Vibrant look

While walking through the streets of New York to promote the movie, Lively was photographed wearing a vibrant top with colorful flowers, both big and small, paired with a matching leather pencil skirt.

When speaking with E! News at the premiere of the movie, Lively revealed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote "the iconic rooftop scene" from the book for the movie, joking "nobody knows that but you now."

"We help each other. He works on everything I do; I work on everything he does," she told the outlet. "So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

Pretty in pink

Lively looked radiant on the red carpet as she posed in a pink Dauphinette mini-dress with a matching coat, both of which featured little floral details while at the Betty Blooms Pop-Up. She paired the look with pink heels and flowers in her hair, which she had styled in a braid.

The actress channeled her inner Barbie when she wore pink for a second time when attending the "It Ends with Us" premiere after-party in New York. The Versace mini-dress featured a corseted lace top with ruching on the sides and a flowing skirt with lace embellishments.

She paired the dress with all-pink accessories, including high heels, earrings and rings, choosing to wear her signature blonde hair down.

Braving the rain

Lively was all smiles as she walked through the rain in New York City in a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress covered in yellow, orange and purple flowers while holding an umbrella.

In addition to starring in "It Ends with Us," Lively surprised fans with a cameo in the summer blockbuster hit, "Deadpool & Wolverine," playing Lady Deadpool.