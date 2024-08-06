'It Ends with Us' star Blake Lively struggles with mom guilt over work

Blake Lively admitted she often feels guilty when her career gets in the way of spending time with her family.

The "It Ends With Us" star revealed in a recent interview that she struggles to overcome mom guilt, as she opened up about balancing her career and personal life.

"We love our work, and we take it very, very seriously… we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work," Lively told Entertainment Tonight in an interview with her co-star Jenny Slate.

"But who we are is defined by our personal life so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once."

The 36-year-old actress shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds — daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, 1. The Hollywood couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been married for 12 years.

"When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty… for not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work," Lively added.

Meanwhile, Lively additionally confessed she felt "pressure" as she prepared for her newest role.

"Nobody could ever put more pressure on me than I put on myself," she additionally explained during an appearance on the "Today" show Tuesday. "But I see it as an opportunity…"

The "Gossip Girl" star continued to talk about the support she’s received towards her family, especially from the godmother to her children, mega-pop star Taylor Swift.

"To speak of women of multitude… women who know how to be both strong and vulnerable, women who know how to step into herself… into her story and show others what that looks like… be an example of that… that’s deeply inspiring," Lively said.

"I understand why she means so much to so many people — she means so much to me."

Meanwhile, Reynolds recently thanked Lively and their children for their unconditional support during his movie premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who's here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert! I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that in the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life," he said on stage, in what was actually the reveal of his youngest child's name to the public.

"But I love that my entire family is here."