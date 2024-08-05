Jennifer Garner's intense workout plan took her from 'fit' to 'Marvel fit' for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

It took Jennifer Garner time in the gym to reprise her role as Elektra in the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie.

On Monday, Garner took to Instagram to explain that she was in shape two decades ago when filming "Elektra," but that level of fitness was not going to cut it for a Marvel film.

In the video, Garner, 52, showed herself performing difficult exercises that helped her get into tip-top shape for her action-packed cameo. The actress recalled the moment Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy approached her with the idea of bringing her role back for the third "Deadpool" film.

JENNIFER GARNER SAYS SHE HAS 'NICE KIND' OF FAME: 'IT'S HARD NOT TO LIKE IT'

"We were on the set of ‘The Adam Project,’ and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," Garner captioned her post.

"Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not Marvel fit," she continued.

"I was fit, but not Marvel fit." — Jennifer Garner

Garner explained that she incorporated swimming, lifting weights, boxing, running, trampoline and balancing exercises to get herself prepared to make Elektra's return.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list," Garner continued. "Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together — truly like a dream."

The actress concluded, "I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

Garner first took on the role as Elektra in the 2003 film, "Daredevil," opposite her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck. In 2005, she was given her own movie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fans took to Garner's comment section to congratulate her on her workout routine.

Oliva Wilde wrote, "You are such a f---ing badass." Eva Longoria chimed in with, "Wow!! This is amazing! But you cease to amaze me!"

"You weight-lifting pumpkins is maybe the greatest thing I’ve ever seen," another user added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garner's fitness coach, Beth Nicely, also left her some words of encouragement, "You are the REAL DEAL Jennifer Garner. A true inspiration. Training you is the absolute BEST. I’m so proud of you!!!"