Irina Shayk breaks social media silence following Bradley Cooper split

Irina Shayk isn’t staying silent on social media following her split from Bradley Cooper.

On Saturday, Shayk, 33, shared a photo of herself in Iceland on Instagram, the supermodel’s first post since news of her breakup with Cooper, 44, emerged.

In the image, Shayk is photographed wearing a gray sweater and socks as she sits on a rock near a lake with surrounding ice. She tagged Italian fashion label Falconeri in the caption, along with a snowflake emoji.

Shayk, who also posted a collection of shots to her Instagram story, later posed for a scenic snap with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, the managing partner of The Lions Model Management. Sgura geotagged Skaftafell, Iceland, in his post.

Page Six exclusively reported last week that Shayk and Cooper’s four-year relationship was “hanging by a thread.” People confirmed the breakup on Thursday night.

Though Shayk and Cooper were reportedly on the rocks for months, they tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.

“It felt like they weren’t truly making a life together outside of the child,” an insider shared.

Shayk and Cooper were first linked in 2015.

