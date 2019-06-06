Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk end four-year relationship: reports

Bradley Cooper and long-time girlfriend Irina Shayk called it quits after four years, according to reports Thursday.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, ended their relationship and are working to amicably share custody of their daughter, People confirmed. The Oscar-nominated actor and the Russian-born supermodel first started dating in spring of 2015 and welcomed daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017.

LADY GAGA, BRADLEY COOPER’S STEAMY OSCARS PERFORMANCE GETS REACTION FROM ACTOR'S EX-WIFE JENNIFER ESPOSITO

Fans began speculating that Cooper’s marriage was in trouble after he and "A Star Is Born" co-star Lady Gaga performed the song “Shallow” from the film at the Oscar’s in February. The two entered holding hands and sat close to one another during the piano ballad.

Rumors of an affair escalated so far that Cooper and Gaga spoke out publicly about how their on-stage chemistry was rehearsed and choreographed to mimic their on-screen love story. “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel.

“A Star Is Born” received eight Academy Award nominations after its 2018 release. Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino ended their two year relationship in February, People confirmed.