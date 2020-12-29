Ireland Baldwin speaks out in support of stepmom Hilaria amid heritage controversy, condemns bullying

Ireland Baldwin is speaking out in support of her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, who was forced to clarify her heritage amid claims she's faked a Spanish accent for years.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's 25-year-old daughter reacted to the controversy in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday in which she discusses her own difficulty of growing up in the limelight and watching details of her family's personal struggles play out in the media.

In her post, Ireland first explains her decision to move out of Los Angeles to a small town was to lessen "a great deal of anxiety that I didn't know how to manage."

"Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion. I've spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent's divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public," she begins.

Ireland then reiterated a stance she made clear on Monday, which was that she stands behind her stepmom, who shares five children with the "30 Rock" star.

"1. Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she's a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions," the model continues.

Ireland also thanked her followers for being "patient" with her and for helping guide her through discussions about cultural appropriation. She admitted she does not have a publicist or "a team of people who are writing my posts and gathering my thoughts and making them as politically correct as possible."

"I'm going to f--k up," she adds.

Ireland also apologized to anyone who is "dealing with any kind of hurt during these times" and condemned online bullying, noting that she doesn't see "the significance in bullying anyone."

"Yes, it's important to educate. And YES it's beyond ok to express frustration and confusion and anger...but I think sending threatening messages isn't really going to get any kind of message across either," she writes.

Ireland's statement comes hours after her father defended Hilaria for a second time. Late Monday, he took to Twitter to call out the writer of an opinion essay about the scandal.

"Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult? She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived both places," Alec tweeted.

The drama started when Hilaria, a 36-year-old yoga/wellness expert, reacted to a tweet which said, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." The now-viral tweet has since been deleted.

Hilaria had claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and was raised in Boston. She explained on a podcast in April 2020, "I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca." The bilingual mother of five's accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

The mother of five has since addressed the criticism online in a video. "There have been some questions about where I’m born, I’m born in Boston...I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I’m here," she explained.

Meanwhile, Ireland praised both her father -- whom she was once estranged from -- and Hilaria earlier this year in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death.

"You never know what's going to happen to somebody and it all comes down to love," Ireland told "Entertainment Tonight" at the time. "Nothing else matters."

She also called Hilaria "amazing," in addition to their "amazing" brood of kids.

Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Basinger welcomed Ireland in 1995 before divorcing seven years later. He and Hilaria have been married since 2012 and welcomed their fifth child together in September.