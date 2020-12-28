Twitter hilariously reacts to Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage confession

Over the weekend Hilaria Baldwin confessed that it's true that she wasn't actually born in Spain and is actually a White woman from Boston, Mass., whose real name is Hillary.

"You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," a person whose tweet has since been deleted said.

Hilaria previously claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston. She explained on a podcast in April 2020, "I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca." The bilingual mother of five's accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

Meanwhile, her CAA speaker page, Wikipedia and IMDB page all list her birth country as Spain. But Twitter users soon pointed out that her real name is Hillary Hayword-Thomas and she grew up in America.

Other Twitter users reacted to the viral news about Hilaria's true identity in some hilarious ways.

"First stop on Hilaria Baldwin's redemption tour: #redtabletalk," one person joked.

"This Hilaria Baldwin tea has me gagging!!! It reminds me when Erika confronted Dorit on #rhobh about her faux accent," pointed out another.

"The beauty of the Hilaria Baldwin is we all know a boring American girl who decided she was actually 'European,'" pointed out a commenter.

"#hilariabaldwin’s Bostonian parents hearing her speaking with a Spanish accent in interviews," wrote another.

"Someone please make a Netflix documentary about Massachusetts native #hilariabaldwin pretending to be Spanish for the past decade! She is 2020’s #racheldolezol," said someone else.

"What is Joe Biden’s plan for getting Hilaria Baldwin to release her birth certificate," questioned a user.

Hilaria addressed the criticism online in a video. "There have been some questions about where I’m born, I’m born in Boston … I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I’m here," she explained.

As for her accent, she said, "I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about."

She reasoned, "Yes, I am a White girl, my family is White … Europe has a lot of White people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things."

"I’m getting attacked for being who I am…people wanting to label me Spanish or America, can’t it be both? It’s frustrating that is my story," Hilaria concluded.

A rep for Hilaria Baldwin didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.