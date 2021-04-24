Ireland Baldwin shows off face injury with bloody snap

Ireland Baldwin suffered aninjury to h er face that she says took place while she was babysitting.

The 25-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger took to Instagram on Friday with an up-close selfie showing blood on her face.

In the pic, one of the model's nostrils is covered in blood, which appears to have trickled down her face to her chin. One of her hands can also be seen with blood on it.

Although Baldwin didn't go into specifics about what exactly happened, she appeared to be okay and made light of the situation with a joke.

IRELAND BALDWIN CHANNELS 'QUEEN' BRITNEY SPEARS IN 'BABY ONE MORE TIME' COSTUME

"I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like... #birthcontrol," Baldwin wrote.

Ireland's uncle Billy Baldwin reacted to her post by reminiscing on the roughhousing that apparently went on in the Baldwin household when he was a child.

"When I grew up with your father and your uncles we called that... Tuesday. 🤪," he wrote.

Billy is the brother of actors Alec, Daniel and Stephen Baldwin.

HILARIA BALDWIN'S STEPDAUGHTER EMBARKS ON JOURNEY TO 'FIND PEACE' FOLLOWING HERITAGE SCANDAL

One person commented on Ireland's pic writing, "What the hell????" to which Ireland simply responded, "boys."

While Ireland hinted in her caption that she's not exactly eager for children of her own at the moment, she's spoken highly of her younger half-siblings in the past. Most recently, Ireland spoke about her big family as well as defended her step-mom Hilaria Baldwin when she came under fire in a heritage scandal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion. I've spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent's divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public," she wrote back in December.

"1. Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she's a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions," the model continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Basinger welcomed Ireland in 1995 before divorcing seven years later. He and Hilaria have been married since 2012 and welcomed their sixth child together earlier this year.