Hilaria Baldwin's stepdaughter embarks on journey to 'find peace' following heritage scandal

Ireland Baldwin is showing off the benefits of unwinding in nature.

The 25-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself and some friends enjoying the outdoors with an adorable Husky.

Ireland's post comes less than two weeks since the model found herself defending her stepmother Hilaria Baldwin, who was caught in the center of a viral controversy over claims that she lied about her Spanish heritage.

Ireland does not reveal where she was on her outdoorsy journey, but the photos suggest she's been focusing on herself in recent days. "Find peace," the caption reads.

Ireland's snaps were taken on a beach in the winter. One picture shows a couple of her friends digging holes into the sand while another shows her wearing Hunter rainboots as she takes in a view of the ocean.

Although it's unclear where Ireland is, she revealed in a candid Instagram post last month that she moved out of Los Angeles to a small town in order to escape "a great deal of anxiety that I didn't know how to manage."

"Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion. I've spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent's divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public," she said at the time.

Ireland also defended Hilaria, who shares five children with her father Alec.

"1. Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she's a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions," the model stated.

Ireland also thanked her followers for allowing her "patience" as she admitted she does not have a publicist or "a team of people who are writing my posts and gathering my thoughts and making them as politically correct as possible."

"Yes, it's important to educate. And YES it's beyond ok to express frustration and confusion and anger...but I think sending threatening messages isn't really going to get any kind of message across either," she said.

The trouble began for the Baldwin family last month when a Twitter user fired off a since-deleted tweet that read, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

The online message sparked sleuths to dig into Hilaria's background and to discover that despite previous claims, she was not born in Spain, but in Boston. She had previously claimed on a podcast in April 2020, "I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca."

The bilingual mother of five's accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. In one clip from the "Today" show, she appears to forget the English word for "cucumber."

Hilaria addressed the criticism online in a video. "There have been some questions about where I’m born, I’m born in Boston … I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I’m here," she explained.

Then, in speaking to the The New York Times, Hilaria called the controversy "surreal" and said there are misconceptions about how she's presented herself.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear," Baldwin said. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."