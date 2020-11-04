Pro-Trump celebrities stand behind president winning reelection

Americans are eagerly waiting the full results of the 2020 presidential election, and while a majority of stars continue to throw their support behind Joe Biden, there are a handful that are still holding strong to the belief that President Trump will be reelected.

President Trump's early Wednesday press conference ruffled feathers among celebrity liberals, many of whom pounded their keyboards overnight to declare that, despite the incumbent's claims, he has still not been declared a winner.

Kirstie Alley is one of the outspoken Trump supporters in Hollywood who awoke to the news that neither Trump nor Biden has come out on top just yet. Still, the actress said she's keeping her spirits high.

"I still think TRUMP is going to win! ....I know ...I'm an optimist...it's free!" Alley tweeted Wednesday with kiss face and American flag emojis.

The "Cheers" alum went on to discuss her plans, however, if the opposite becomes a reality.

"If Biden wins.. downsize, middle class, DOWNSIZE! I sure am! THAT hundred trillion dollar budget has gotta come from SOMEWHERE and it ain't Silicon VALLEY .. They are comin with taxes and levies on way or another. Save your rubles," she warned.

Alley hinted that she was being hit with backlash online by opening up about her behavior.

Taking to Twitter once again, she wrote, "I never like to be too cocky.. (too late) I like to see how things play out... if they play out in my favor..That's my cue to act cocky."

Meanwhile, Stephen Baldwin, who is father to model Hailey Baldwin, reiterated his support for Trump overnight on Instagram. The actor said in a series of posts that he's been praying for a Republican victory.

"#Praying all nite 🔥✝️donald trump is your president!" he captioned a video of him dancing to Bryson Tiller's song "Donald Trump is Your President."

"I’m so blessed friends but there’s things I cannot share 🙏🏼 #sad ... but #1focus #Jesus🔥#matthew16 And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? Is anything worth more than your soul? #spiritofamerica🔥#usa," he captioned another post.

Meanwhile, Kevin Sorbo appeared to side with Trump's accusations that fraud is present in the counting of votes.

"These frauds need to be caught and punished. Bring in the lawyers," Sorbo tweeted along with an unverified graph of some of the preliminary findings in Michigan.

Just one day ahead of Election Day, Sorbo hinted at his support for Trump, writing, "If Biden wins the country will be destroyed. Vote accordingly."

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones, real name Chrystal Neria, joined the National Diversity Coalition for Trump as its Native American ambassador in 2017. She reacted to the nail-biting election results with live commentary on Wednesday over Twitter.

In one tweet, Jones shared a photo that says, "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever," along with the message: "Put your faith in God."

She then discussed the votes that were coming in and stood behind Trump's suspicions on the validity of votes concerning the key swing states. He wrote, "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!" Twitter added a "Civic integirty policy' warning to the post.

"Again trying to silence our President. @realdonaldtrump," she wrote in response to his tweet.

Meanwhile, early on Election Day, actress and country singer Bonnie Paul too said she was praying for Trump to win.

"We pray for @realDonaldTrump and for this land of the free we ask god to light up the skies and we ask for truths to prevail and may He give us his love and protection for all," the singer said.

Trump backer Jon Voight supported Paul's words by retweeting the post.