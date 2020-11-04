Michael Moore predicts Biden victory in post-election night analysis, calls Trump ‘bigot’ and ‘psychopath‘

Michael Moore took to social media on Wednesday morning to share his thoughts on the state of the election after a night of tense vote counts and early projections.

Above all, the celebrity filmmaker, who has been an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump, explained that he feels optimistic about Joe Biden’s chances of winning despite his opponent seemingly taking an early lead in the polls on election night.

“First, I just slept like a baby in my chair with the TV blaring. For 3 hours. That’s cause I dozed off at 4:30am knowing this: Millions of ballots — all of them from early and mail-in voting which the majority of Democrats did — had not been counted!" he began his lengthy analysis. "In Pennsylvania, I knew that the majority of those 2.2 MILLION uncounted ballots were from registered Democrats. When I fell asleep, the map of Michigan showed Flint as red! Hahaha!!”

He went on to note that after 12 hours of “hoopla” only Biden had flipped a state and an electoral college delegate district that had gone the other way in Trump’s 2016 race against Hillary Clinton. Specifically, he was referencing Arizona, which Biden won, as well as Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district.

“Trump has not flipped a single state that Hillary won! Only Biden is flipping states and electors that Trump won in 2016. And he will flip more today as the ballots continue to be counted,” Moore stated in his 7:45 a.m. post on Nov. 4.

He went on to list the facts as he sees them with regard to mail-in ballots in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Of those 2.2 million ballots that had not been counted in PA, 66% of them had been sent to registered Democrats. In Michigan, Detroit and Flint are still not fully counted. Same in Wisconsin — oh, and now Milwaukee’s votes have just come in — and Biden has gone ahead in Wisconsin!” he wrote.

He then minced no words in his rebuke of Trump for declaring victory prematurely late in the evening, accusing the president of disenfranchisement based on race. He also questioned whether or not people would accept any action taken by the Supreme Court on the election results.

“Trump came out and stood in the middle of the night in front of a hundred American flags and declared victory and ordered the counting of all the ballots to cease. Halt! he ordered. The places he demanded the counting to be stopped are the places... wait for it!... they are the places with majority Black voters!” Moore wrote. “Just like a thug bigoted strongman leader would do in a non-democracy. He then declared that he would immediately go to his Supreme Court. The one he packed. Will this bastard Court do his bidding? Will we stand for it?”

He also took shots at Democrats for contributing to a high-anxiety election night by spending the weeks before the election peddling the “bad weed” with high expectation claims about flipping typically red states and seats like Texas, South Carolina and Ohio.

“Seriously? Have you been to Ohio?” he jabbed.

“Stop crying! There is no crying in Trump Removal!” he added. “Demand every single vote be counted.”

Moore concluded his early-morning message about the election by looking ahead to the future and how a potential Biden presidency should deal with the myriad of Americans who cast a vote for Trump.

“And finally, sadly, as to why our fellow Americans did not repudiate Trump yesterday in a massive way, as to why nearly 70 million Americans still embrace a bigot and a psychopath — well, we must have that discussion soon as to who we REALLY are. Shameful. Apologies to our Black brothers and sisters, and apologies to the rest of the world,” he concluded.