Former Playboy model Holly Madison admits bedroom activities she didn't like to do with Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison revealed the bedroom activities she wasn't fond of during her time in the Playboy mansion.

Madison, now 45, opened up about her sex life with longtime partner Hugh Hefner while appearing on the podcast "In Your Dreams."

"Well, it’s a very different story between when we were just, like, by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," Madison said when asked if Hefner was good in bed. "Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it."

"But if it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think," she explained.

"I would not think it would be normal, to be honest," podcast host Owen Thiele noted.

"Nobody does," Madison responded while laughing. I think everybody has this, like, real horror story of like, how gross an old man's body must be."

Madison, a former Playboy model and one of Hugh Hefner’s longtime girlfriends, left the Playboy Mansion in 2008. In her new interview, Madison admitted she was written into the magazine founder's will at one point before she left the lifestyle behind. Hefner died on Sept. 27, 2017. He was 91.

"I was put in the will at one point," she told Thiele. "And this is kind of sad. But when I broke up with him, I was packing my stuff. And then one day … there was a folder set out on my side of the bed because he knows I'm going to look at it. Like everybody knows I'm the biggest snoop in the house."

"So I look at it, and it's his will all printed out, all the details. This is who's getting what and ... he was leaving me $3 million," Madison claimed. "But it was kind of sad though, because I'd already broken it off with him, and he was trying to get me to stay. So it was kind of like a low-key bribe but also sad because he can't, like, sit me down and talk to me about it."

The "Girls Next Door" star went her separate way and said she later earned the $3 million left behind on her own.

Madison was 21 when she moved into the Playboy Mansion. She made her exit at age 29 after wrapping "The Girls Next Door," a reality TV series about Hefner’s multiple girlfriends. In 2016, she wrote a memoir, "Down the Rabbit Hole," alleging years of verbal and emotional abuse.

Looking back at her experience, Madison would advise any hopeful model making her way to Hollywood for a big break to look at the "cautionary tales" of others before diving in.

"I remember being 18 and 19 and thinking I was such a badass and that I could just take on the world and that I could have sex like a man and have no emotional attachment," she reflected in an interview with Fox News Digital. "But it’s really not like that. Doing things like that carries a lot of emotional weight. I think looking into people’s stories who are honest about all the sides of the industry is a really good thing to do. And look at some of the cautionary tales before you just dive in."

On Monday, Madison is kicking off season 3 of Investigation Discovery’s true-crime series, "The Playboy Murders," which explores high-profile tragedies and crimes associated with the iconic magazine brand.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.